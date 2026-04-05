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Home > World News > Iran Drone Attack News: Bahrain Petrochemical Plant Hit, Kuwait Power Units Shut, Is Dubai Targeted Next Amid Escalating West Asia War?

Iran Drone Attack News: Bahrain Petrochemical Plant Hit, Kuwait Power Units Shut, Is Dubai Targeted Next Amid Escalating West Asia War?

Iranian drones struck the Bahraini Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company on Sunday, leading to fire in several operational units, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran Drone Attack News: Bahrain Petrochemical Plant Hit. Photo; ANI
Iran Drone Attack News: Bahrain Petrochemical Plant Hit. Photo; ANI

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: April 5, 2026 15:31:13 IST

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Iran Drone Attack News: Bahrain Petrochemical Plant Hit, Kuwait Power Units Shut, Is Dubai Targeted Next Amid Escalating West Asia War?

Iranian drones struck the Bahraini Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company on Sunday, leading to fire in several operational units, Al Jazeera reported.

Al Jazeera, citing Bahrain News Agency, reported the fire was later brought under control, and no casualties were reported in the incident.

Damage assessment to the inventory is underway.

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The incident aligns with broader regional hostilities, engulfing West Asian countries in the ambit of the conflict after Iran retaliated to US-Israel strikes.

Iran Drone Attack: Bahrain Petrochemical Plant Hit, Kuwait

Earlier, two power generation units in Kuwait were shut down after an Iranian drone attack on two power and water desalination plants, a spokesperson of Kuwait’s Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry said.

According to the statement issued by the ministry, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Spokesperson Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat affirmed, “Technical and emergency teams have commenced their work according to approved emergency plans, in coordination with relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and stability of the electricity and water systems, which are of paramount importance. All technical teams are working around the clock to guarantee the continuity of services.”

Kuwait Power Units Shut Amid Escalating West Asia Wa

This followed a drone attack, which triggered a fire at Kuwait’s Shuwaikh Oil Sector Complex, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing Kuwaiti state media.

Iran had also attacked the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force has struck more than 120 targets in Iran.

“24 HOUR RECAP: The IAF struck 120+ targets of the Iranian regime in central & western Iran. Targets included: ballistic missiles array sites, UAV production and launching sites, & air defence sites,” Israeli Defence Force posted on X.

 Is Dubai Targeted Next Amid Escalating West Asia War? 

The Israeli military also claimed to have killed 90 “terrorists” in southern Lebanon since the conflict began on February 28, while two of these Hezbollah militants were killed in the last 24 hours, Al Jazeera reported.

The hostilities in the region began on February 28 with the US and Israel’s joint strikes against Iran, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran’s retaliation and strikes by its proxies in West Asia widened the scope of the conflict to the whole Gulf region, disrupting oil and natural gas trade.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Seconds From Death, Saved’: Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH 

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Tags: Bahrain petrochemical plant firedubai attack newsIran Bahrain attackIran drone attackIran Israel conflict newsIran Kuwait drone strikeKuwait power plant attackMiddle East war updateUAE Iran attack

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Iran Drone Attack News: Bahrain Petrochemical Plant Hit, Kuwait Power Units Shut, Is Dubai Targeted Next Amid Escalating West Asia War?

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Iran Drone Attack News: Bahrain Petrochemical Plant Hit, Kuwait Power Units Shut, Is Dubai Targeted Next Amid Escalating West Asia War?
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Iran Drone Attack News: Bahrain Petrochemical Plant Hit, Kuwait Power Units Shut, Is Dubai Targeted Next Amid Escalating West Asia War?
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