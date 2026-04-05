A renowned rescue in Dubai has drawn the international press after a man saved his life after he had gone into a sudden heart attack along a road only to be saved, with the help of emergency responders and an advanced CPR machine. The reports state that the man simply fell unconscious and did not show any signs of life or breathing, so the bystanders immediately called an ambulance. In minutes, trained responders were at the scene and began giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and did what they could to stabilise the situation.

‘Seconds From Death, Saved’: Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

As a video that has gone viral on social media shows, responders used a specialised CPR machine, which delivers consistent and high-quality chest compressions. The device also provides continuous and accurate pressure unlike manual CPR, which greatly enhances blood flow to the vital organs like the brain. The video points to the fact that the integration of rapid response and modern medicine was significant in keeping the man alive at such a moment. The efficiency of the machine was used to sustain oxygen flow, and this increased the probability of survival in what would have been a fatal episode.









Several minutes of incessant work paid off as the man started to recover and his pulse was restored only to be taken to a local hospital to be treated further. Later medical professionals pointed out that it was the timely intervention that saved his life and the urgency of CPR in case of a cardiac event. The incident has left people talking about it online as many people praised Dubai on its rapid emergency response system and the incorporation of cutting-edge life-saving technology. It is also a reminder that cardiac arrest is a number one cause of sudden death globally and how fast and efficient the assistance is received can save a lot of lives.

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