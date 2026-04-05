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Home > Offbeat News > ‘Seconds From Death, Saved’: Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

‘Seconds From Death, Saved’: Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

A Dubai man survived a sudden heart attack after emergency responders used an advanced CPR machine to revive him within minutes. The swift response and use of technology proved crucial, with the dramatic rescue video now going viral online.

'Seconds From Death, Saved': Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH (Photo: X)
'Seconds From Death, Saved': Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 5, 2026 15:11:31 IST

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‘Seconds From Death, Saved’: Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

A renowned rescue in Dubai has drawn the international press after a man saved his life after he had gone into a sudden heart attack along a road only to be saved, with the help of emergency responders and an advanced CPR machine. The reports state that the man simply fell unconscious and did not show any signs of life or breathing, so the bystanders immediately called an ambulance. In minutes, trained responders were at the scene and began giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and did what they could to stabilise the situation.

‘Seconds From Death, Saved’: Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

As a video that has gone viral on social media shows, responders used a specialised CPR machine, which delivers consistent and high-quality chest compressions. The device also provides continuous and accurate pressure unlike manual CPR, which greatly enhances blood flow to the vital organs like the brain. The video points to the fact that the integration of rapid response and modern medicine was significant in keeping the man alive at such a moment. The efficiency of the machine was used to sustain oxygen flow, and this increased the probability of survival in what would have been a fatal episode.




Several minutes of incessant work paid off as the man started to recover and his pulse was restored only to be taken to a local hospital to be treated further. Later medical professionals pointed out that it was the timely intervention that saved his life and the urgency of CPR in case of a cardiac event. The incident has left people talking about it online as many people praised Dubai on its rapid emergency response system and the incorporation of cutting-edge life-saving technology. It is also a reminder that cardiac arrest is a number one cause of sudden death globally and how fast and efficient the assistance is received can save a lot of lives.

Also Read: ‘Final Destination’ in Real?: 75-Year-Old UP Woman Crushed Between Thar and Wall in Farrukhabad After Vehicle Rolls Back Without Handbrake | Watch Chilling Video

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Tags: advanced CPR deviceambulance response Dubaicardiac arrest survivalCPR machineCPR saves lifeDubai emergency responseDubai heart attackDubai viral videoemergency services UAElife-saving technologymedical emergency UAEviral rescue video

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‘Seconds From Death, Saved’: Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

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‘Seconds From Death, Saved’: Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

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‘Seconds From Death, Saved’: Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH
‘Seconds From Death, Saved’: Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH
‘Seconds From Death, Saved’: Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH
‘Seconds From Death, Saved’: Dubai Man Survives Sudden Heart Attack After Rapid Response With Advanced CPR Device, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

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