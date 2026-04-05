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Home > Regionals News > ‘Final Destination’ in Real?: 75-Year-Old UP Woman Crushed Between Thar and Wall in Farrukhabad After Vehicle Rolls Back Without Handbrake | Watch Chilling Video

‘Final Destination’ in Real?: 75-Year-Old UP Woman Crushed Between Thar and Wall in Farrukhabad After Vehicle Rolls Back Without Handbrake | Watch Chilling Video

A tragic incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad, where a 75-year-old woman lost her life in a shocking accident caught on CCTV.

75-Year-Old UP Woman Crushed Between Thar and Wall in Farrukhabad After Vehicle Rolls Back. Photo: Screengrab
75-Year-Old UP Woman Crushed Between Thar and Wall in Farrukhabad After Vehicle Rolls Back. Photo: Screengrab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 5, 2026 14:50:34 IST

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‘Final Destination’ in Real?: 75-Year-Old UP Woman Crushed Between Thar and Wall in Farrukhabad After Vehicle Rolls Back Without Handbrake | Watch Chilling Video

A tragic incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad, where a 75-year-old woman lost her life in a shocking accident caught on CCTV. The elderly woman was crushed between a Mahindra Thar and a wall after the vehicle suddenly rolled backward, reportedly due to the handbrake not being applied properly. 

The disturbing video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the final moments before the accident and raising serious concerns about basic safety precautions while parking vehicles. 

75-Year-Old UP Woman Crushed Between Thar and Wall: Viral Video 

In the CCTV video, the woman is seen opening the gate so the Thar can enter the house. After the car goes inside, she starts closing the gate. Suddenly, the vehicle begins to roll backward, and she gets trapped between the Thar and the wall while shouting for help.

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The video also shows a young man running towards the car to stop it. He tries to open the door but fails, then quickly runs inside ot call for help from family members. 

Police officer Kapil Kumar said it looks like an accident. The woman, identified as Sarla Katiyar, died because the vehicle rolled back, likely due to the handbrake not being applied properly. 

He also said the incident happened two days earlier, but the police came to know about it only after the video surfaced. 

Police Say Car Rolled Back, No Foul Play Found, No FIR Filed Yet

Police said they are trying to find out exactly how the incident happened in the Kadrigate area on Thursday. Initial findings suggest that the vehicle which was parked by the victim’s grandson, rolled backward. 

The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at the house. Police added that so far, there is no sign of foul play in the case. 

They also said that no FIR has been filed yet, as the victim’s family has not made any complaint.

Also Read: ‘My Daughter Wasn’t Happy In Her Marriage’: Meerut Family Celebrates Daughter’s Divorce With Grand Welcome After Ending 7-Year Marriage To Army Officer | WATCH 

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Tags: car parking accidentcar rolled back accidentCCTV accident videoelderly woman accident IndiaFarrukhabad accidenthandbrake failure accidentMahindra Thar accidentUP accident newsUP viral videoUttar Pradesh news today

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‘Final Destination’ in Real?: 75-Year-Old UP Woman Crushed Between Thar and Wall in Farrukhabad After Vehicle Rolls Back Without Handbrake | Watch Chilling Video

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‘Final Destination’ in Real?: 75-Year-Old UP Woman Crushed Between Thar and Wall in Farrukhabad After Vehicle Rolls Back Without Handbrake | Watch Chilling Video

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‘Final Destination’ in Real?: 75-Year-Old UP Woman Crushed Between Thar and Wall in Farrukhabad After Vehicle Rolls Back Without Handbrake | Watch Chilling Video
‘Final Destination’ in Real?: 75-Year-Old UP Woman Crushed Between Thar and Wall in Farrukhabad After Vehicle Rolls Back Without Handbrake | Watch Chilling Video
‘Final Destination’ in Real?: 75-Year-Old UP Woman Crushed Between Thar and Wall in Farrukhabad After Vehicle Rolls Back Without Handbrake | Watch Chilling Video
‘Final Destination’ in Real?: 75-Year-Old UP Woman Crushed Between Thar and Wall in Farrukhabad After Vehicle Rolls Back Without Handbrake | Watch Chilling Video

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