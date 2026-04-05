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Home > Regionals News > ‘My Daughter Wasn’t Happy In Her Marriage’: Meerut Family Celebrates Daughter’s Divorce With Grand Welcome After Ending 7-Year Marriage To Army Officer | WATCH

‘My Daughter Wasn’t Happy In Her Marriage’: Meerut Family Celebrates Daughter’s Divorce With Grand Welcome After Ending 7-Year Marriage To Army Officer | WATCH

Meerut: In a scene that turned heads in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a woman’s return home after her divorce was celebrated with the kind of enthusiasm usually reserved for weddings.

'My Daughter Wasn’t Happy In Her Marriage': Meerut Family Celebrates Daughter’s Divorce With Grand Welcome After Ending 7-Year Marriage To Army Officer (Screengrab From X)
'My Daughter Wasn’t Happy In Her Marriage': Meerut Family Celebrates Daughter’s Divorce With Grand Welcome After Ending 7-Year Marriage To Army Officer (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 5, 2026 12:16:10 IST

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‘My Daughter Wasn’t Happy In Her Marriage’: Meerut Family Celebrates Daughter’s Divorce With Grand Welcome After Ending 7-Year Marriage To Army Officer | WATCH

Meerut: In a scene that turned heads in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a woman’s return home after her divorce was celebrated with the kind of enthusiasm usually reserved for weddings.

Pranita Sharma, who ended her seven-year marriage with Major Gaurav Agnihotri, was welcomed back with drums, trumpets, and dancing as her family escorted her from the courthouse to their home. The atmosphere was festive, with relatives celebrating openly on the streets.

Adding to the moment, family members wore matching T-shirts that read, “I Love My Daughter,” making the occasion both personal and symbolic.

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Father’s Message: Daughter’s Happiness Comes First

The grand welcome was organised by Pranita’s father, a retired judge, who made his stance clear. “My daughter wasn’t happy in her marriage, so it is my duty to keep her happy,” he said.

His words reflected a strong show of support, placing his daughter’s well-being above social expectations often tied to marriage and divorce.

Changing Social Signals In Meerut

Such celebrations, once associated only with weddings, are now being seen in entirely different contexts. The Meerut incident highlights a shifting mindset where families are increasingly open about supporting their children’s decisions, even when it comes to ending a marriage.

At the same time, it has sparked a wider conversation. While many see it as a sign of empowerment and acceptance, others question whether it reflects changing values in a society where personal choices are becoming more openly expressed than ever before.

ALSO READ: Kanpur Weather Today: Heavy Rain, Hailstorm And Strong Winds Disrupt Life, IMD Issues Fresh Alert – What You Need To Know

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Tags: Divorce celebration Indiafather welcomes daughter homeMajor Gaurav AgnihotriMeerut divorce celebrationPranita Sharma divorceUP news Meerutviral divorce celebrationwomen empowerment divorce

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‘My Daughter Wasn’t Happy In Her Marriage’: Meerut Family Celebrates Daughter’s Divorce With Grand Welcome After Ending 7-Year Marriage To Army Officer | WATCH

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‘My Daughter Wasn’t Happy In Her Marriage’: Meerut Family Celebrates Daughter’s Divorce With Grand Welcome After Ending 7-Year Marriage To Army Officer | WATCH
‘My Daughter Wasn’t Happy In Her Marriage’: Meerut Family Celebrates Daughter’s Divorce With Grand Welcome After Ending 7-Year Marriage To Army Officer | WATCH
‘My Daughter Wasn’t Happy In Her Marriage’: Meerut Family Celebrates Daughter’s Divorce With Grand Welcome After Ending 7-Year Marriage To Army Officer | WATCH
‘My Daughter Wasn’t Happy In Her Marriage’: Meerut Family Celebrates Daughter’s Divorce With Grand Welcome After Ending 7-Year Marriage To Army Officer | WATCH

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