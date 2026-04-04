Kanpur Weather Today: Heavy Rain, Hailstorm And Strong Winds Disrupt Life, IMD Issues Fresh Alert – What You Need To Know

Residents of Kanpur were completely taken by surprise by the sudden and dramatic change in the weather, which was due to heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and hail falling on the city and surrounding districts. This abrupt change to newly wetter weather occurred, as expected, after days of extremely hot weather. Residents would enjoy a brief reprieve from that heat, but also create chaos at ground level.

As stated on weather updates, there was a thick cloud cover throughout kanpur from the morning hours onward, which kept things fairly pleasant. However, later in the afternoon and early evening hours the weather changed dramatically with high winds (gusts), rain and hail falling across much of the region.

Sudden Change In Kanpur Weather Brings Rain, Winds And Hailstorm

The fast transition from hot daytime temperatures to cooler evening ones is an indication of how severe the cloud cover affected the locale. Reports showed that the maximum temperature dropped approximately 2 degrees Celsius during daylight hours, while the nighttime temperatures experienced a minor increase.

Also, strong winds caused trees to uproot throughout Kanpur, doing significant damage to the roadways. Different areas across Kanpur also reported substantial hail, which left residents in shock and severely damaged crops in the rural areas. Residents were not prepared for the change in kanpur weather.

IMD Warning: Kanpur Weather To Remain Unstable Till April 6

‘The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that unsettled weather will continue through to at least April 6 with further rain, thunderstorms, and lightning expected across most of the districts in Kanpur. There is concern that very strong winds may cause additional damage and loss of life, as well as lightning strikes across the area.

The change in weather conditions in Kanpur is attributed to the active western disturbance, resulting in moisture and instability throughout Uttar Pradesh.

Impact Of Kanpur Weather On Daily Life And Crops

The drastic change in weather has caused disruptions to people’s daily activities throughout the city. In several areas, people reported water accumulation from rain, and wind has caused problems with transportation services as well as power outages.

Farmers have also suffered significantly from the impact of the extreme weather due to hail damaging crops that were ready for harvest, similar to many previous instances of sudden extreme weather events in Kanpur and other parts of India affecting farmers’ incomes through the destruction of crops.

Why Kanpur Weather Is Changing So Rapidly

The experts attribute the unusual April trends for Kanpur to the arrival of a western disturbance over the area that interacts with local sources of heat. Together, these two factors create thunderstorms, high wind speeds, and hail in a relatively short period.

Normally, during the month of April, Kanpur has a very warm dry climate, often exceeding 40° Celsius. Skies this April, however, demonstrate how rapidly Kanpur can change from hot and dry to stormy, sometimes within minutes.

Kanpur Weather To Stay Active In Coming Days

The pattern of weather happening now is forecasted to continue for several days, as clouds cover the area, bringing precipitation and gusty winds with the potential for further disruption from storms, while providing some relief from the heat.

Residents of Kanpur are advised to remain alert for storms, to avoid being outdoors during thunderstorms, and to take precautions while driving. As weather conditions evolve, residents will monitor the weather in Kanpur, once again demonstrating how unpredictable this weather can be.

Also Read: Jaipur Weather Today: Hailstorm And Heavy Rain Reported In Parts Of Rajasthan As Cloudy Skies Bring Brief Relief From Scorching Heat – What You Should Know