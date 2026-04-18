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Home > World News > Emmanuel Macron And Giorgia Meloni’s Paris Meet For High-Stakes Talks On Iran And The Strait Of Hormuz Turns Awkward As Viral Hug Steals The Spotlight | WATCH

Emmanuel Macron And Giorgia Meloni’s Paris Meet For High-Stakes Talks On Iran And The Strait Of Hormuz Turns Awkward As Viral Hug Steals The Spotlight | WATCH

A high-level meeting between Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni in Paris grabbed attention online after an unexpected moment during their greeting overshadowed the talks.

Emmanuel Macron And Giorgia Meloni’s Paris Meeting Turns Awkward As Viral Hug Steals The Spotlight During High-Stakes Talks On Iran And The Strait Of Hormuz (Via X)
Emmanuel Macron And Giorgia Meloni’s Paris Meeting Turns Awkward As Viral Hug Steals The Spotlight During High-Stakes Talks On Iran And The Strait Of Hormuz (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 18, 2026 01:24:42 IST

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Emmanuel Macron And Giorgia Meloni’s Paris Meet For High-Stakes Talks On Iran And The Strait Of Hormuz Turns Awkward As Viral Hug Steals The Spotlight | WATCH

A high-level meeting between Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni in Paris grabbed attention online after an unexpected moment during their greeting overshadowed the talks. What was meant to be a routine welcome quickly turned into a viral clip. The two leaders shared a hug that appeared slightly offbeat, with Meloni looking momentarily taken aback.

The brief exchange, caught on camera, spread rapidly across social media, sparking debate over their body language.

Internet Divided Over Viral Moment

The clip triggered mixed reactions online. While some users described the moment as awkward, others brushed it off as harmless.

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One user wrote, “Nothing awkward. He said something very funny. She reacted. That’s all.” Another commented, “He just seemed very happy to see her, probably made a joke.”

Despite differing views, the interaction became the talking point, drawing focus away from the serious agenda of the meeting.

Talks Focus On Iran, Strait Of Hormuz Developments

Behind the viral moment, the meeting itself was centred on key global issues, including tensions around Iran and developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been reopened for all commercial vessels during the ongoing ceasefire period. The decision followed a broader de-escalation effort in the region.

ALSO READ: Brent Crude Oil Price Today April 17, 2026: Why Traders Are Suddenly Turning Cautious? Here’s How How Global Crude Oil Prices Are Impacting Market Sentiments

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Emmanuel Macron And Giorgia Meloni’s Paris Meet For High-Stakes Talks On Iran And The Strait Of Hormuz Turns Awkward As Viral Hug Steals The Spotlight | WATCH

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Emmanuel Macron And Giorgia Meloni’s Paris Meet For High-Stakes Talks On Iran And The Strait Of Hormuz Turns Awkward As Viral Hug Steals The Spotlight | WATCH
Emmanuel Macron And Giorgia Meloni’s Paris Meet For High-Stakes Talks On Iran And The Strait Of Hormuz Turns Awkward As Viral Hug Steals The Spotlight | WATCH
Emmanuel Macron And Giorgia Meloni’s Paris Meet For High-Stakes Talks On Iran And The Strait Of Hormuz Turns Awkward As Viral Hug Steals The Spotlight | WATCH
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