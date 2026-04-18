Emmanuel Macron And Giorgia Meloni’s Paris Meet For High-Stakes Talks On Iran And The Strait Of Hormuz Turns Awkward As Viral Hug Steals The Spotlight | WATCH

A high-level meeting between Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni in Paris grabbed attention online after an unexpected moment during their greeting overshadowed the talks. What was meant to be a routine welcome quickly turned into a viral clip. The two leaders shared a hug that appeared slightly offbeat, with Meloni looking momentarily taken aback.

The brief exchange, caught on camera, spread rapidly across social media, sparking debate over their body language.

Internet Divided Over Viral Moment

The clip triggered mixed reactions online. While some users described the moment as awkward, others brushed it off as harmless.

🚨🇫🇷🇮🇹 JUST IN: Macron–Meloni Hug Goes Viral, Sparks Online Reactions Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni were seen sharing an awkward on-camera hug, with the clip quickly going viral and drawing widespread attention across social media. 📰 Source: pic.twitter.com/C1dT0000Pd — BRICS Report (@TheBRICSreport) April 17, 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a rather awkward and unusual hug right in front of the cameras. The video quickly went viral online. pic.twitter.com/NQHnhRmDEt — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 17, 2026

One user wrote, “Nothing awkward. He said something very funny. She reacted. That’s all.” Another commented, “He just seemed very happy to see her, probably made a joke.”

Despite differing views, the interaction became the talking point, drawing focus away from the serious agenda of the meeting.

Talks Focus On Iran, Strait Of Hormuz Developments

Behind the viral moment, the meeting itself was centred on key global issues, including tensions around Iran and developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been reopened for all commercial vessels during the ongoing ceasefire period. The decision followed a broader de-escalation effort in the region.

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