Dua Lipa Manages To Get Apple iPhone 17 Pro Orange Before The World Does, Fans In Shock Ask, ‘How Did She Get It Already?’

Orange apples? Yes, you heard that right. Apple just dropped their new iPhone 17 lineup, and the Pro model comes in this wild “cosmic orange” shade. People are already losing their minds over it.

The iPhone 17 Pro’s rocking a fresh aluminium body and, in classic Apple fashion, they’re hyping up the camera as “the best camera system we’ve ever made.” Sure, they say that every year but this time, they’re flexing even harder. The whole announcement video? Shot on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Specs-wise, it’s packing their biggest battery in an iPhone so far and starts with 256GB of storage. Price? You’re gonna need to cough up at least $1,099 for the Pro, or $1,199 if you want the Pro Max. Oh, and there’s a regular iPhone 17 and a new iPhone 17 Air that’s somehow only 5.6mm thick.

Preorders for the whole squad, i.e., the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, Pro Max, and the Air. It kicks off this Friday, September 12 at the crack of dawn.

Dua Lipa poses with Apple iPhone 17 Pro Orange

Pop sensation Dua Lipa stunned the Internet after she posed with an Apple iPhone 17 Pro Orange. The Internet was quick to react since they were in shock how did she manage to get the iPhone 17 before the world did.

Dua Lipa got ahold of the new iPhone 17 pro early. pic.twitter.com/axYyZccxNc — Pubity (@pubity) September 9, 2025

Dua Lipa can say “I’ve been using this iPhone for a couple weeks” before Marques 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fiIOcxi9Ez — Nico (@iNico10010) September 9, 2025

How did the Internet react?

Fake — Manas Pratim Nath (@manaspratimnath) September 9, 2025

the total opposite of lana del rey when it comes to phones — julia fox (@duasthong) September 9, 2025

She’s great but the phone looks like shit — Whatever (@Whatever2980) September 10, 2025

How did she get it already ? — HARRYS HOUSE (@harryshouse3) September 9, 2025







