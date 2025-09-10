When Will iPhone 17 Be Available To Buy In Stores In India? You Can Pre-Order Online From…

The iPhone 17 series just landed, and, honestly, Apple’s going all in on the “non-Pro doesn’t mean basic” mindset this year.

There’s the regular iPhone 17, your classic, no-nonsense crowd-pleaser with its usual annual glow-up. But the real scene-stealer? The iPhone 17 Air.

Let’s talk India pricing, since, you know, that’s what your wallet actually cares about:

– iPhone 17: Starts at Rs 82,900, and this time, 256GB is your minimum storage. About damn time.

– iPhone 17 Air: Rs 1,19,900 to start. Same 256GB, but your bank account might need a hug.

About the regular iPhone 17. The 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR screen finally gets 120Hz ProMotion

AirPods Pro 3, the new Apple Watch lineup, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and the all-new iPhone Air—here’s everything we just announced! pic.twitter.com/EDPNjpoUW8 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 9, 2025

Why the iPhone 17 Air Is Apple’s Most Sleek Smartphone Yet

Plus, Always On Display because, apparently, turning your phone’s screen off is for peasants. It’s rocking the new 3nm A19 chip, ships with iOS 26 out of the box, and the camera setup? 48MP main and 48MP ultra-wide, both with fancy “Fusion” magic that I assume means your photos will look good enough for your mom to brag about you.

Storage starts at 256GB, and you’ve got five colours to pick from: black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

Now, the iPhone 17 Air. This thing is wild. We’re talking 5.6mm thin. Apple went with titanium to keep it from folding like a lawn chair.

The display is a bigger 6.5 inches, still Super Retina XDR, still 120Hz. Inside, it’s got not one, not two, but three Apple-designed chips: A19 Pro for raw muscle, N1 for wireless jazz, and C1X for better 5G and all that. This one’s eSIM only, so if you’re still clinging to physical SIM cards, it’s time to move on, grandpa.

iPhone 17 lineup overview 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EVPjB4NsCs — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 9, 2025

When Will iPhone 17 Be Available To Buy In Stores In India?

Camera-wise, the Air has a 48MP “Fusion” system that allegedly covers four focal lengths (translation: it does a lot, but there’s only one lens). The selfie cam?

A beefy 18MP with Center Stage, so your group shots and TikToks look crisp even when you’re flailing around. Four colors: space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue.

Oh, and both phones are rocking “Ceramic Shield 2” for better scratch protection, and the front camera now does super-stabilized 4K HDR video. Plus, Apple’s sprinkling “Apple Intelligence” AI magic everywhere in iOS 26, because why not.

If you’re already itching to buy, pre-orders kick off Friday, September 12, with actual phones in your hand by September 19.

