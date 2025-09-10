LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > When Will iPhone 17 Be Available To Buy In Stores In India? You Can Pre-Order Online From…

When Will iPhone 17 Be Available To Buy In Stores In India? You Can Pre-Order Online From…

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is here! With the new iPhone 17 and ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air featuring a 48MP camera, 3nm A19 chip, 120Hz display, and iOS 26 AI features, it’s a game-changer. Check out pricing, specs, and pre-order details in India now!

iPhone 17 has been launched worldwide ( Pic Credit: Apple)
iPhone 17 has been launched worldwide ( Pic Credit: Apple)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 10, 2025 08:08:43 IST

The iPhone 17 series just landed, and, honestly, Apple’s going all in on the “non-Pro doesn’t mean basic” mindset this year.

There’s the regular iPhone 17, your classic, no-nonsense crowd-pleaser with its usual annual glow-up. But the real scene-stealer? The iPhone 17 Air. 

iPhone 17 Series Launch: Pricing, Specs & Features Explained for India

Let’s talk India pricing, since, you know, that’s what your wallet actually cares about:

– iPhone 17: Starts at Rs 82,900, and this time, 256GB is your minimum storage. About damn time.

– iPhone 17 Air: Rs 1,19,900 to start. Same 256GB, but your bank account might need a hug.

About the regular iPhone 17. The 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR screen finally gets 120Hz ProMotion 

Why the iPhone 17 Air Is Apple’s Most Sleek Smartphone Yet

Plus, Always On Display because, apparently, turning your phone’s screen off is for peasants. It’s rocking the new 3nm A19 chip, ships with iOS 26 out of the box, and the camera setup? 48MP main and 48MP ultra-wide, both with fancy “Fusion” magic that I assume means your photos will look good enough for your mom to brag about you. 

Storage starts at 256GB, and you’ve got five colours to pick from: black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

Now, the iPhone 17 Air. This thing is wild. We’re talking 5.6mm thin. Apple went with titanium to keep it from folding like a lawn chair. 

The display is a bigger 6.5 inches, still Super Retina XDR, still 120Hz. Inside, it’s got not one, not two, but three Apple-designed chips: A19 Pro for raw muscle, N1 for wireless jazz, and C1X for better 5G and all that. This one’s eSIM only, so if you’re still clinging to physical SIM cards, it’s time to move on, grandpa.

When Will iPhone 17 Be Available To Buy In Stores In India?

Camera-wise, the Air has a 48MP “Fusion” system that allegedly covers four focal lengths (translation: it does a lot, but there’s only one lens). The selfie cam?

A beefy 18MP with Center Stage, so your group shots and TikToks look crisp even when you’re flailing around. Four colors: space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue.

Oh, and both phones are rocking “Ceramic Shield 2” for better scratch protection, and the front camera now does super-stabilized 4K HDR video. Plus, Apple’s sprinkling “Apple Intelligence” AI magic everywhere in iOS 26, because why not.

If you’re already itching to buy, pre-orders kick off Friday, September 12, with actual phones in your hand by September 19.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17 eSIM Technology: Say Goodbye To SIM Cards, Here’s How It Works?

Tags: Apple IPhone 17 launchiphone 17 indiaiPhone17

RELATED News

France Faces Political Crossroads: Macron Selects Defence Chief Sebastien Lecornu As Prime Minister
Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates
Apple iPhone 17 eSIM Technology: Say Goodbye To SIM Cards, Here’s How It Works?
Nepal In Crisis: Who Rules When Both PM And President Step Down?
‘Jwal In Nepal’ Massive Violence Today: From PM Oli, President Resignation To Burning Alive Of Ex PM’s Wife, A Recap Of The Day

LATEST NEWS

Nepal Protests Spill Over: How Violence Impacts India’s Border Areas
Apple iPhone 17 Camera Upgrades Raise The Bar For Mobile Content Creators
Two LeT Terrorists Killed In Kulgam, Operation Gudder Culminated
VP Elections: Mallikarjun Kharge Congratulates Radhakrishnan On His Victory, Extends Gratitude To B Sudershan Reddy
‘No Health Bulletin Issued’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Potshots On BJP Over Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Silence
Border Districts On High Alert In Bihar Amid Violent Protest In Nepal
Apple iOS 26 Release Date: When to Download For iPhone 17 Series
The IPO Battle Begins: Comparing Urban Company, Shringar House Of Mangalsutra, And Dev Accelerator, What’s Right For You?
Carlos Alcarez Replaces Jannik Sinner As World No. 1 After US Open Win, See Full List
‘By Grace Of God, I Am Fine And Safe’: Kajal Aggarwal Rebuts Death Rumour, Calling It Baseless
When Will iPhone 17 Be Available To Buy In Stores In India? You Can Pre-Order Online From…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When Will iPhone 17 Be Available To Buy In Stores In India? You Can Pre-Order Online From…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When Will iPhone 17 Be Available To Buy In Stores In India? You Can Pre-Order Online From…
When Will iPhone 17 Be Available To Buy In Stores In India? You Can Pre-Order Online From…
When Will iPhone 17 Be Available To Buy In Stores In India? You Can Pre-Order Online From…
When Will iPhone 17 Be Available To Buy In Stores In India? You Can Pre-Order Online From…

QUICK LINKS