Apple iPhone eSIM Technology: Say Goodbye To SIM Cards, Here’s How It Works?

Apple iPhone 17, launched today September 09, 2025. Apple stays with its shift toward eSIM technology, changing traditional SIM cards with a more modern, digital approach with zero waste to mobile connectivity.

An eSIM is an integral chip inside the phone that removes the physical SIM card requirement. It allows users to start a cellular plan digitally, no exchange of SIM cards, no visit to the store. This technology provides more flexibility, specifically for regular travellers and dual-SIM users.

Apple iPhone 17 launch: How eSIM Works

eSIMs are remotely activated by your mobile carrier over a QR code or app. You can have several profiles on one device, beneficial for work and personal numbers or international travel.

How to Activate eSIM on Apple iPhone 17

1. Open Settings: Cellular.

2. Click Add Cellular Plan.

3. Scan the QR code provided by your carrier or follow the app instructions.

4. Activate and customize labels if using multiple numbers.

When activated, your iPhone is ready to make calls, send texts, and use mobile data, all with no physical SIM card required.

Apple iPhone 17 launch: Key Feature of device supporting eSIM

The iPhone 17 features a

6.3-inch Always-On Display,

Live Translation AirPods Pro3,

Apple Intelligence,

48MP dual camera system,

eSIM support,

New Apple Watches, Series 11 ($399), Ultra 3 ($799), and SE 3 ($299), with 5G, advanced health tracking, and up to 24-hour battery life.

Also revealed today during the launch: AirPods Pro 3 ($249) that presents Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, and health tracking support.

As Apple holds a digital future, eSIM technology is set to convert the new standard for seamless, secure, and flexible mobile connectivity.

