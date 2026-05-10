Watch: Trisha Krishnan Arrives For TVK Chief Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony In Chennai

The swearing in ceremony of Vijay as a Chief Minister was marked by the presence of Trisha Krishnan as the biggest attraction at the event held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday morning. Vijay will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the historic political juncture and it is the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief’s first time in the record books. Political leaders and supporters packed the stadium, but Trisha’s presence soon took center stage on social media, as videos and photos of the event went viral.

Watch: Trisha Krishnan At Nehru Stadium

The actress walked in just before the ceremony at 10 AM, and was greeted by roaring applause from the fans outside the stadium. Dressed up for the grand event, Trisha was introduced to the audience before she was ushered into the venue where a large number of invited dignitaries, politicians and film stars had gathered for Vijay’s oath taking. She was a big star for an already historic political event and as she entered the stadium surrounded by the heavy security, many supporters took this moment on their mobile phones.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay

Both Trisha Krishnan and Vijay are friends in both the movie and real life for a long time and have an excellent working relationship in several successful movies so far in Tamil. They were one of the most popular on screen chemistry pair in the Tamil film industry and her presence at the ceremony made it a huge topic of discussion among fans. Shortly after the images of Trisha showing up at the location, social media platforms were full of reactions. Vijay and TVK’s supporters called the event historic, as it united the Tamil industry with the political scene on one of the biggest days of the actor politician’s life.

Vijay’s S wearing In Ceremony

Vijay’s swearing in ceremony follows days of frantic political deal making that followed the results of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. TVK won 108 seats in the 234 member assembly, just one fewer than the majority mark. Vijay had to attend several meetings with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and get the backing of the members of the alliance to finally form the government. The development is seen as historic as Tamil Nadu will have its first non-DMK and non-AIADMK government under Vijay’s guidance in almost 70 years.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s First Cabinet To Include 9 Ministers – Check List Here