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Home > India News > Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s First Cabinet To Include 9 Ministers – Check List Here

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s First Cabinet To Include 9 Ministers – Check List Here

Vijay is set to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister today after securing majority support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led coalition government. The actor turned politician will lead a 9 member cabinet, marking Tamil Nadu’s first non DMK, non AIADMK government in nearly 70 years.

Vijay gets nod to form TN govt after meeting Governor. (Photo: ANI)
Vijay gets nod to form TN govt after meeting Governor. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 09:49 IST

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s First Cabinet To Include 9 Ministers – Check List Here

Vijay will become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu through his upcoming oath taking ceremony which will happen on May 10 that is today after some minutes. The official document from Lok Bhavan confirms that Governor Arlekar of Tamil Nadu will start his initial cabinet by selecting nine officials as his first ministers. The swearing in ceremony will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai at 10 AM, and the event is expected to attract a large crowd of attendees.

List Of Ministers 



Tamil Nadu CM Row: How Vijay secured Majority

The government will be established after days of intense political maneuvering which created uncertainty about Assembly majority control in the 234 member Tamil Nadu Assembly. The first Assembly elections resulted in TVK winning 108 seats but they did not reach the 118-seat majority required to control the Assembly. Vijay and his team then contacted multiple organizations including Congress and CPI and CPI M and VCK and IUML to build their government coalition. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League IUML provided their complete backing to the Vijay led coalition which enabled it to attain 120 supports. After a successful negotiation, Vijay met Governor Arlekar for the fourth time in four days to form a government. Later the Governor invited him to create the ministry and officially appoint him as Chief Minister. TVK’s offices across Tamil nadu witnessed celebration soon after the announcement, with the party workers bursting firecrackers, distributing sweets and waving party flags. The development has been dubbed historic as for the first time in almost seven decades, the Tamil Nadu government will be run by neither DMK nor AIADMK.

Vijay As CM of Tamil Nadu

The scale of TVKs success in the first ever Assembly vote has attracted the nation’s attention as Vijay made his political debut. The actor challenged and defeated from two constituencies (Perambur, in Chennai, and Tiruchirappalli East), but will ultimately have to face the challenge from one of the two, leaving TVK at 107. The government supporters include the Congress with five MLAs, while CPI, CPI (M), VCK and IUML have two each. The Assembly poll was held on April 23 and the results were declared on May 4, laying the foundation for one of the biggest political changes in decades in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Oath-Taking Live Updates: Vijay Set To Be Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Today At 10 AM

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s First Cabinet To Include 9 Ministers – Check List Here
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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s First Cabinet To Include 9 Ministers – Check List Here

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