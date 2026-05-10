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Home > India News > ‘Why Is She There?’: Trisha Krishnan Faces Social Media Backlash Over Presence At Vijay’s CM Oath Ceremony

‘Why Is She There?’: Trisha Krishnan Faces Social Media Backlash Over Presence At Vijay’s CM Oath Ceremony

Trisha Krishnan became a major talking point online after attending Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony in Chennai. While fans welcomed her presence at the event, several social media users questioned why the actress attended the high profile political ceremony.

'Why Is She There?': Trisha Krishnan Faces Social Media Backlash Over Presence At Vijay’s CM Oath Ceremony (Image: ANI)
'Why Is She There?': Trisha Krishnan Faces Social Media Backlash Over Presence At Vijay’s CM Oath Ceremony (Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 12:24 IST

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‘Why Is She There?’: Trisha Krishnan Faces Social Media Backlash Over Presence At Vijay’s CM Oath Ceremony

Trisha Krishnan became the main topic of online conversations after she attended the swearing in ceremony for Vijay who became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The actress arrived at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium before the ceremony started and she was seen walking through tight security while thousands of supporters assembled for the historical political event. Fans of the actress shared video footage of her appearance at the event while some fans doubted her right to attend the important political event which resulted in strong reactions throughout social media networks.  

Social Media Reactions: Trisha Krishnan Attending Vijay’s Oath Ceremony











Soon after visuals from the venue surfaced online, hashtags related to Trisha and Vijay began trending on X, Instagram, and Facebook. Several users posted comments asking, ‘Why is she there?’ while others debated whether her appearance was purely personal or symbolic, given her long standing friendship and successful film collaborations with Vijay. Social media platforms turned the actress into one of the most discussed people at the event through the spread of memes, reaction posts and edited video clips. Supporters of both stars defended Trisha, arguing that celebrities attending important public events is common, especially considering her close professional association with Vijay over the years.

The grand event attracted political leaders like Rahul Gandhi and film personalities together with thousands of TVK supporters but social media users continued to discuss Trisha’s attendance at the event. The actress has become a major viral topic because clips and photos from the ceremony keep circulating online during Vijay’s swearing in day.

Also Read: Watch: Trisha Krishnan Arrives For TVK Chief Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony In Chennai

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Tags: Chennai newshome-hero-pos-2social media backlashTamil Nadu CM oathTrisha being trolledTrisha KrishnanTVK swearing in ceremonyVijayVijay CM oath ceremony

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‘Why Is She There?’: Trisha Krishnan Faces Social Media Backlash Over Presence At Vijay’s CM Oath Ceremony

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‘Why Is She There?’: Trisha Krishnan Faces Social Media Backlash Over Presence At Vijay’s CM Oath Ceremony

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‘Why Is She There?’: Trisha Krishnan Faces Social Media Backlash Over Presence At Vijay’s CM Oath Ceremony
‘Why Is She There?’: Trisha Krishnan Faces Social Media Backlash Over Presence At Vijay’s CM Oath Ceremony
‘Why Is She There?’: Trisha Krishnan Faces Social Media Backlash Over Presence At Vijay’s CM Oath Ceremony
‘Why Is She There?’: Trisha Krishnan Faces Social Media Backlash Over Presence At Vijay’s CM Oath Ceremony

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