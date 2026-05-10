Fact Check: Did Instagram Restrict Rahul Gandhi’s Reel From Vijay Oath Ceremony In India?

RAHUL GANDHI INSTAGRAM VIDEO: Vijay’s oath-ceremony proved to be a massive event as he became the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Present at the venue was also Rahul Gandhi. A viral post on X is going viral, claiming a reel shared by Rahul Gandhi on Instagram has been restricted in India. As per reports, the video posted by the Congress leader racked up 1.5M likes and over 10M views within a few hours.

Did Instagram Restrict Rahul Gandhi’s Reel?

Rahul Gandhi has not reacted to the viral post but yes, if you visit his Instagram page, no latest video of his with Vijay can be seen in India. Apart from this, in a photo opportunity that went viral, just after swearing in as chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay had a rare photo call session with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

With the crowd surrounding him, the actor-turned-politician was seen interacting with the guests and creating the festivity as the actor became the top-most post in Tamil Nadu politics.

Vijay’s historic win in Tamil Nadu

The actor-politician who took the helm of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a spectacular debut in politics when his party swept the elections to the 2026 Assembly. Riding on the back of enormous public backing and his popular image of ‘Thalapathy’ for a long time, Vijay became one of biggest draw cards of the election campaign.

With the backing of Congress and other alliance partners, TVK managed to build the government and thus, Vijay rose from the movie star to Chief Minister. The Congress chief interacted with Vijay in a cordial manner during the ceremony and the selfie video had made the discussion on the relationship between the two parties even stronger.

THE FEAR IS REAL. The oath ceremony reel posted by Rahul Gandhi on Instagram which got 1.5M likes and over 10M views within a few hours has been restricted in India. This is how compromised CIA agents want to fight Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/k47seK5evR — Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) May 10, 2026





How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the viral social media post, one user commented, “Now this is where Rahul and Congress have lost the election. Please, somebody, tell Rahul and Congress that elections are held at ground not on social media. These nonsense and paid congressi supporters never work on ground level so they dnt know about reality.”

The next one stated, “Rahul Gandhi posts one reel celebrating Vijay’s rise in Tamil Nadu and it explodes with millions of views, so suddenly platforms start putting walls around it in India.” And, one concluded, “Everything becomes a “conspiracy” these days. Sometimes content gets restricted due to platform moderation, reports or algorithmic review, not because of some secret international plot.”

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