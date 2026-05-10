‘Get A Cab & Get To Chepauk ASAP’: R Ashwin Pokes Fun At Former CSK Teammate Anshul Kamboj After Spotting Lookalike At Vijay’s Oath Ceremony

R ASWHIN POKES FUN AT ANSHUL KAMBOJ: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made the internet go mad a few hours ahead of his clash with Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with him scoffing at the latter’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Anshul Kamboj in a hilarious chat. C Joseph Vijay inaugurated himself as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after the historic victory of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the elections. The actor, who is a superstar in Tamil cinema, is forming a coalition government which also includes Congress. But what caught Ashwin’s eye is the security person, standing beside Vijay, a lookalike of Kamboj.

Was Anshul Kamboj at Vijay’s Oath Ceremony?

Without wasting an opportunity, Ashwin took to X (Twitter) and poked fun at his former teammate at the franchise. Duty always comes first, but in a must-win match day #CSKVLSG, it’s a day game – Get a cab & get to Chepauk ASAP Anshul Kamboj. Ashwin wrote, “Big game”.

How has Anshul Kamboj performed at CSK?

Notably, Kamboj is now CSK’s top wicket taker (18 wickets) in the IPL 2026 so far, and has also dismantled LSG’s opening stand, in overcoming harmful Mitchell Marsh. The two teams will play an IPL 2026 match on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk with CSK hosting LSG. Previously, Ashwin had wished Vijay post the elections.

Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM

Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay, the President of Amilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Vijay had spent five days, four meetings with the governor, and constant negotiations to get past the magic figure of 118, which is needed for a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

This is a story about the 51-year-old film star who became a politician. TVK secured 108 out of 234 seats in the recent assembly elections. On Saturday, this politician met the governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, and stated that he has won five MLAs of Congress, two of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and two each of CPI, CPI(M), and IUML.

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