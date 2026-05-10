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Home > Entertainment News > Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Send Rs 10 Crore In 2 Days Or You Will Be Shot

Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Send Rs 10 Crore In 2 Days Or You Will Be Shot

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav allegedly received a Rs 10 crore extortion threat linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through an overseas WhatsApp number.

Elvish Yadav and Lawrence Bishnoi (IMAGE: X)
Elvish Yadav and Lawrence Bishnoi (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 15:37 IST

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Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Send Rs 10 Crore In 2 Days Or You Will Be Shot

ELVISH YADAV GETS DEATH THREAT: Elvish Yadav is in the news again, but for an unfortunate reason. The winner of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, as per reports, got an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore from a foreign WhatsApp number. The sender sent a message, stating his name as Randeep Malik, a close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and sought Rs 10 crore. The threat was conveyed to Elvish Yadav and his father that they would be shot if the money was not paid in two days. He was also sent a message to his father.

Elvish Yadav gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi

Elvish Yadav got a Rs 10 crore extortion demand via WhatsApp. The police have lodged an FIR against an unknown person with the relevant police station (Sector 56). Elvish Yadav had complained to the police that he got a call on WhatsApp from an overseas number on May 5. He didn’t answer, and not long after, he received a WhatsApp message from the same overseas number.

What did the complainant say? 

In his complaint, he also said that the message was sent to his and his father’s cellphones. He informed the Sector-56 police station about the incident. A fire at the house of Elvish Yadav last year resulted in a serious incident.Last year, there was an incident of fire at Elvish Yadav’s house.

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It is pertinent to note that a firing case was reported in August 2025 at the house of Yadav’s Elvish. Three cyclists who had just pulled up at his home opened fire on him and fired about two dozen shots. After that, a case was filed in Sector 56 police station under various sections of the law. Five persons were also arrested in this case and the responsibility of the attack was claimed by Bhaau gang based overseas.

Who is Elvish Yadav? 

Elvish Yadav’s a well-known face in the Indian YouTube scene. He’s a vlogger, posts comedy sketches, and people really connect with his Haryanvi videos. His big break came in 2023 when he won Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild card. He’s got a massive audience, 20.6 million followers on Instagram and nearly 16 million subscribers on YouTube. 

Elvish Yadav’s work 

Elvish is currently entertaining folks on Laughter Chefs Season 3, teamed up with Karan Kundrra. He was also in Aukaat Se Bahar, a web series streaming on Amazon MX Player. Elvish hosts his podcast series, PHODCAST With Elvish (Season 2), where he chats with celebrities and reality TV stars. He’s popped up in several music videos, too. There’s talk he’ll join The Traitors Season 2. Clearly, he’s got a lot on his plate these days.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s controversial docu-series 

Lawrence Bishnoi grabbed headlines recently because of the docu-series ‘Lawrence of Punjab’ on Zee5. The police tried to get the show banned, saying it glamorises crime and could influence young viewers. The documentary covers Bishnoi’s life including some famous criminal cases like the Sidhu Moose Wala murder and mixes real events with drama. Cops were worried it might make crime seem cool or appealing.

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 6 Coming? Fans Excited As Netflix Drops Major Universe Update, What Can You Expect

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Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Send Rs 10 Crore In 2 Days Or You Will Be Shot

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Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Send Rs 10 Crore In 2 Days Or You Will Be Shot

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Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Send Rs 10 Crore In 2 Days Or You Will Be Shot
Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Send Rs 10 Crore In 2 Days Or You Will Be Shot
Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Send Rs 10 Crore In 2 Days Or You Will Be Shot
Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Send Rs 10 Crore In 2 Days Or You Will Be Shot

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