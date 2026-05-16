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Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Israel-Lebanon Extend Ceasefire, Trump Reveals What Xi Jinping Said On Iran War

🕒 Updated: May 16, 2026 07:48:27 IST
✍️ Written by: Zubair Amin

Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Israel-Lebanon Extend Ceasefire, Trump Reveals What Xi Jinping Said On Iran War

Trump, Xi discuss Iran war, Strait of Hormuz, Lebanon ceasefire and rising West Asia tensions during Beijing talks. Photo: AI.
Trump, Xi discuss Iran war, Strait of Hormuz, Lebanon ceasefire and rising West Asia tensions during Beijing talks. Photo: AI.

Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: US President Donald Trump on Friday said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping held discussions on Iran and shared similar views on how the ongoing conflict in West Asia should conclude. The remarks came during Trump’s state visit to China, his first trip to the country as US President since 2017. Speaking after the meeting at Beijing’s heavily guarded Zhongnanhai leadership compound, Trump said both leaders agreed that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons. According to AP, the US President stated that he and Xi “feel very similar about (how) we want it to end” while referring to the regional conflict.

Trump also said Xi had offered assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported earlier. The strategic waterway has remained at the centre of global attention amid escalating tensions in the region.

“We’ve settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn’t have been able to solve,” Trump said after the talks.

Lebanon Welcomes Ceasefire Extension Amid Continued Israeli Strikes

Lebanon has welcomed an agreement with Israel to extend a nominal ceasefire by 45 days after negotiations held in the United States. The ceasefire had been due to expire on Sunday.

Despite the extension, Israeli forces continued attacks on towns and villages in southern Lebanon on Friday. At least a dozen people were killed in the strikes, including three paramedics..

Iran Signals Openness to New Talks With US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting of BRICS nations that Tehran had received communication from the Trump administration indicating openness to fresh negotiations aimed at ending the war.

However, Araghchi said a “deadlock” still exists over the issue of “enriched material”, suggesting that differences remain unresolved despite renewed diplomatic contact.

UAE Condemns Iranian Attacks

The United Arab Emirates also issued a statement reaffirming its “firm approach based on supporting the security and stability of the region”.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said it “condemned in the strongest terms the Iranian attacks and threats that targeted the state and the countries of the region”.

According to the statement, Iran launched approximately 3,000 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones towards the UAE. The ministry said the attacks resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, along with damage to civilian infrastructure.

Hezbollah Claims Multiple Attacks on Israeli Forces

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah claimed its fighters carried out 33 attacks against Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon on Friday.

In a statement, the group said it used rockets, drones, roadside bombs and artillery during the attacks.

Hezbollah said the operations targeted Israeli troop concentrations and armoured vehicles positioned across several frontier villages and ravines in southern Lebanon.

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Live Updates

  • 07:46 (IST) 16 May 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: UAE Calls Its Actions Against Iran 'Defensive'

    The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday that all actions taken by the Gulf country came within its framework of defensive measures aimed at protecting its sovereignty, civilians, and vital infrastructure, according to a statement by its foreign ministry.

    The statement came after the Wall Street Journal published a story on Monday saying that the UAE carried out military operations on Iran in early ​April.

    The statement by the UAE foreign ministry did not refer explicitly to the reported strikes on Iran.

    (Reuters)

  • 07:17 (IST) 16 May 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Iran Invokes Anti-Colonial Thinker Aime Cesaire In Apparent Swipe At US

    Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei referenced a passage from Aime Cesaire’s influential work Discourse on Colonialism, in comments widely viewed as a criticism of the United States, describing it as a “decadent civilisation”.Published in 1950, Cesaire’s landmark text is regarded as a powerful condemnation of European colonialism and the ethical contradictions underlying imperial ideas of “civilisation”. The work played a major role in shaping anti-colonial thought and the broader Negritude movement. A civilization that proves incapable of solving the problems it creates is a decadent civilization; A civilization that chooses to close its eyes to its most crucial problems is a...

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Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Israel-Lebanon Extend Ceasefire, Trump Reveals What Xi Jinping Said On Iran War

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Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Israel-Lebanon Extend Ceasefire, Trump Reveals What Xi Jinping Said On Iran War

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Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Israel-Lebanon Extend Ceasefire, Trump Reveals What Xi Jinping Said On Iran War
Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Israel-Lebanon Extend Ceasefire, Trump Reveals What Xi Jinping Said On Iran War
Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Israel-Lebanon Extend Ceasefire, Trump Reveals What Xi Jinping Said On Iran War
Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Israel-Lebanon Extend Ceasefire, Trump Reveals What Xi Jinping Said On Iran War

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