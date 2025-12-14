LIVE TV
Skoda Slavia Facelift Spotted Testing In India: Expected Features, Design Changes, And All You Need To Know

Skoda is planning to roll out the facelift model of one of its highest selling Skoda Slavia. The car was spotted while testing in India

Skoda Slavia Facelift model leaked in India, credit: X/SkodaIndia
Skoda Slavia Facelift model leaked in India, credit: X/SkodaIndia

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 14, 2025 14:10:26 IST

As per reports, Skoda is working on a mid-cycle update for the Slavia sedan, which currently ranks as the second best-selling car in its segment.  

According to media reports, a fresh image of the Slavia facelift has been leaked. This image offers early insight into the design and feature updates expected when the car launches in 2026. 

Exterior of Skoda Slavia facelift 

As per reports, the test mule suggests changes at both the front and rear of the sedan, while the company could retain its familiar grille. The headlamps and LED daytime running lights appear to feature a revised design. The detail of the car remains partially hidden due to camouflage, but the fog lamp housing may look different from the current version. The lower air intake now seems to sport a more sculpted, three-dimensional pattern finished in piano black. 

From the side, the Slavia facelift could remain largely unchanged. The overall silhouette stays intact, preserving its coupe-like roofline and sporty stance. The main visible update could be a fresh set of alloy wheels. The test car was seen with blacked-out wheels featuring a new spoke design. Apart from these conventional door handles, blacked-out B-pillars, dual tone ORVMs with integrated indicators and rounded wheel arches appeared to be carried out. 

At the rear side of the car, it is expected to receive updated tail-lamps along with minor upgradation to the bumper design. The boot lid shape and the placement of the number plate seem unchanged, suggesting Skoda is opting for evolutionary styling rather than a full redesign. 

Interior and Features of Skoda Slavia facelift 

Talking about interior design, the inside cabin of the car could introduce a revised dashboard layout, alongside an updated touchscreen infotainment system and a refreshed digital instrument cluster. However, the key highlight is likely to be the addition of level 2 ADAS. 

The expected ADAS feature may include lane keeping assist, forward collision warning with autonomous braking, blind spot detection, driver attention warning, high beam and safe exit alerts. 

Engine Details 

The Salvia facelift is expected to continue with the same powertrain options. The 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine produces 115 PS and 178Nm of torque; this is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. There is also a more powerful 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine option that delivers 150 PS and 250Nm and comes mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic. 

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 2:10 PM IST
