Skoda khushaq Facelift Variant Revealed Ahead Of Launch: 360-Degree Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And Updated Interior, See All Details

Skoda is preparing to give Skoda Kushaq its first mid-cycle refreshment. The car maker has given a hint about the upcoming variant through an official teaser. The facelift model of Skoda Kushaq is expected to get my design and cosmetic tweaks, new features, and much more.
Skoda Kushaq facelift launch
As per the teaser, the upcoming car has been draped under a green cover and the caption says, “The wait is almost over” which indicates that the company can launch the facelift model of Skoda Kushaq soon. The model has been set against a mustard field backdrop.
Even with the cover on, some details of the facelift variant are visible. The all-new Skoda Kushaq facelift appears to get a new front with a full-width LED daytime running light setup, offering multiple light segments rather than a single continuous strip. The grille design of the car appears to be sharper and is likely to resemble what the company has offered in the Kylaq. The rear side of SUV is expected to feature redesigned tail-lamps connected by an LED light bar, along with an illuminated Skoda logo.
Skoda Kushaq facelift Design and interior
The overall design of the car is expected to remain the same, with a split headlamp layout carried over. However, the bumpers and slimmer elements are revised, which should help differentiate the facelift from the outgoing model.
the updated model of Skoda Kushaq will continue in the crowded mid-size SUV segment against its competitors such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and the recently launched Tata Sierra, etc.
In terms of interior design, the updates are likely to be more substantial. The new facelift mode; is expected to get a larger touchscreen infotainment screen and several new comfort and tech features.
These features are expected to consist of a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.
Mechanically, the Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to stay unchanged. The car will continue with the same turbo-petrol engine options that include a 1.0-litre unit producing 116 hp and 178 Nm, and a 1.5-litre unit generating 116 hp and 178Nm of torque whereas the 1.5-litre engine delivers 150hp and 250Nm of torque.
The upcoming facelift model has the same transmission options that include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG, depending upon the engine variant.
