Skoda khushaq Facelift Variant Revealed Ahead Of Launch: 360-Degree Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And Updated Interior, See All Details

Skoda is preparing to give Skoda Kushaq its first mid-cycle refreshment. The car maker has given a hint about the upcoming variant through an official teaser. The facelift model of Skoda Kushaq is expected to get my design and cosmetic tweaks, new features, and much more.

Skoda Kushaq facelift launch

As per the teaser, the upcoming car has been draped under a green cover and the caption says, “The wait is almost over” which indicates that the company can launch the facelift model of Skoda Kushaq soon. The model has been set against a mustard field backdrop.

Even with the cover on, some details of the facelift variant are visible. The all-new Skoda Kushaq facelift appears to get a new front with a full-width LED daytime running light setup, offering multiple light segments rather than a single continuous strip. The grille design of the car appears to be sharper and is likely to resemble what the company has offered in the Kylaq. The rear side of SUV is expected to feature redesigned tail-lamps connected by an LED light bar, along with an illuminated Skoda logo.