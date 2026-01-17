Maruti Suzuki Commits ₹35,000 Crore To New Gujarat Plant: CM Bhupendra Patel Hails Investment Milestone

Maruti Suzuki India Limited would invest Rs 35,000 crores to build a new facility in Khoraj that will be able to produce 10 lakh cars annually. There will be over 12,000 possible job opportunities.

An investment letter transfer event between the state government and Maruti Suzuki India Limited took place in Gandhinagar in front of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Maruti Suzuki MD Shriyut Hitachi Takeuchi.

Gujarat has made significant progress in achieving the Make in India Made for the World objective.The Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) has donated 1,750 acres of land for the Maruti Suzuki India facility. This event was also attended by Maruti Suzuki Whole Time Director and Executive Committee Member Sunil Kakkar, as well as Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi.

In 1983, Maruti Suzuki opened its first manufacturing plant in Gurugram, Haryana.The company recently integrated the Gujarat factory into its operations after growing its manufacturing presence over time to include sites in Gurugram, Manesar, and Kharkhoda in Haryana.

In these cutting-edge facilities, Maruti Suzuki currently produces 17 models and more than 650 variants. In order to satisfy growing domestic demand and cater to foreign markets, the company intends to increase its production capacity to 4 million units annually.

According to a statement from the automaker, Maruti Suzuki India produced over 22.55 lakh units in 2025, its greatest production in a calendar year.

The automaker has produced more than 20 lakh units annually for the second year in a row. Vehicles for export, domestic sales, and OEM (original equipment manufacturer) supply are all produced.

The business previously stated that Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire, and Ertiga were the top five models by production volume throughout the year.The automaker claims that this accomplishment demonstrates the company’s strong commitment to meeting consumer demand in both domestic and foreign markets.

(input from ANI)

