Hyundai Creta Rolls Out Massive Discounts After Losing Market Lead | Everything You Need To Know

Hyundai Creta: The Hyundai Creta has long been one of the brand’s strongest performers in India, consistently topping SUV sales charts. While it continues to be a popular choice among buyers, the model has recently slipped from the top position. In response, Hyundai dealers have rolled out sizeable discounts on the electric version of the Creta to make it a more attractive buy.

Hyundai Creta Rolls Out Massive Discounts After Losing Market Lead (Pic Credits: Social Media)
Hyundai Creta Rolls Out Massive Discounts After Losing Market Lead (Pic Credits: Social Media)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 16, 2026 22:25:13 IST

Hyundai Creta: The Hyundai Creta has long been one of the brand’s strongest performers in India, consistently topping SUV sales charts. While it continues to be a popular choice among buyers, the model has recently slipped from the top position. In response, Hyundai dealers have rolled out sizeable discounts on the electric version of the Creta to make it a more attractive buy.

Big Discount On Hyundai Creta Electric

The Creta’s success has largely been driven by its petrol and diesel variants, known for their comfort, features, and strong road presence. Although the Creta Electric has added to overall volumes, it has not matched the demand seen for the ICE versions.

To boost interest, select Hyundai dealerships are now offering discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh on the Creta Electric. The exact benefit varies by location, with offers typically ranging between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1.25 lakh. The discount is believed to be applicable to MY2025 models, though buyers are advised to confirm availability and final pricing with their nearest dealer.

Features And Technology On Offer

Despite slower sales, the Creta Electric is well-equipped. It comes with a dual 10.25-inch display setup, Level 2 ADAS, a built-in dashcam, powered and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof, among other premium features.

Battery Options, Range, And Price

Hyundai offers the Creta Electric with two battery pack choices. The smaller 42kWh battery delivers 133 bhp with a claimed range of 420 km, while the larger 51.4kWh battery produces 169 bhp and offers a range of up to 510 km.

The Hyundai Creta Electric is currently priced between Rs 19.12 lakh and Rs 26.10 lakh (on-road, Mumbai). With the new discounts in place, the electric SUV now presents a stronger value for buyers considering a switch to EVs.

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 10:25 PM IST
QUICK LINKS