80% Startups In India Are AI-Powered, Reveals IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; 2,00,000 Total Startups Registered Nationwide

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, emphasized the growth of India’s deep-tech startup ecosystem on Friday, National Startup Day, thanks to targeted financing and policy assistance.

In an X post, he wrote, “Today, 80% of our startups are AI-led. DLI scheme under India Semiconductor Mission has supported 23 startups so far.”

He further said that “For institutional funding, $1 billion India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) was announced at Semicon India 2025. The Research Development & Innovation Fund, with a corpus of ₹1 lakh crore, is also strengthening innovation capabilities,”

He added that artificial intelligence is currently the driving force behind 80% of Indian businesses. In terms of investment, he stated that RDI funds companies worth Rs 1 lakh crore, which promotes deeptech innovation.

Bharat’s deep-tech startup ecosystem is expanding, driven by focused policy & funding support. Today, 80% of our startups are AI-led. DLI scheme under India Semiconductor Mission has supported 23 startups so far. For institutional funding, $1 billion India Deep Tech Alliance… pic.twitter.com/Pje28NuuYc — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 16, 2026

At a National Startup Day celebration earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also discussed the Indian startup environment. According to him, the Startup India initiative is a “Rainbow Vision” that seeks to link various industries with fresh prospects.

On National Startup Day, the Prime Minister spoke to entrepreneurs and stakeholders in India’s startup ecosystem and stated that, in his opinion, startups’ confidence and reputation are more important than their financial performance. He also lauded the risk appetite of India’s startups.

“I have consistently emphasised risk-taking, because it has also been my long-standing habit. Tasks that no one was ready to take up, tasks that previous governments avoided for decades because they feared losing elections or power — I have always considered it my responsibility to take them on. Like you, I too believe that whatever work is necessary for the country must be done by someone. Someone has to take the risk,” he said.

Over the course of this time, India’s startup ecosystem has grown at an unparalleled rate, with over 2,00,000 startups acknowledged nationwide. These businesses now play a major role in creating jobs, fostering innovation-driven economic expansion, and bolstering domestic value chains across a variety of industries.

(input from ANI)

Also Read: Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs