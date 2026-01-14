Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has introduced locally manufactured Maybach GLS in India. The ultra-luxury SUV will now be produced at the company’s Pune facility, making India the first market outside the US to manufacture the GLS. The made in India Maybach GLS is priced at Rs.2.75 crore (ex-showroom) which means the price is dropped by Rs.42 lakh
The company has also launched the Maybach GLS Celebration Edition in India. The ex-showroom price of the special edition is Rs.4.10 crore.
Mercedes Maybach Powertrain and performance
The luxury car is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 557hp and peak torque of 770Nm. The engine of the car is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The company claims that a 0-100km/h can go in 4.9 seconds, whereas the top speed of the car is limited to 250km/h.
The Mercedes Maybach GLS is equipped with E-ACTIVE Body Control Suspension, which uses a fully active setup to manage ride comfort and handling across different road conditions. The car also supports enhanced off-road capability when required.
Mercedes Maybach Interior and Technology
In terms of interior design, the Maybach GLS features a dedicated first-class rear cabin with two individual executive seats and a full-length center console. The back seats of the car get access to an MBUX tablet that allows control over comfort and infotainment functions; folding tables are integrated into the rear cabin with a 9.6-litre refrigerated compartment fitted in the rear armrest. The cooling unit includes dedicated holders for Maybach champagne flutes.
The cabin can be specified with Manufaktur Leather and Manufaktur Exclusive Leather packages, which extends Nappa leather upholstery across the seats, roof liner, door panels, and window frames. The SUV also features the Burmester high-end 3D surround sound system featuring 29-speakers and a 1,610-watt output with support of Dolby Atmos.
Apart from these features the luxury car includes the Energizing Package Plus with multi-contour seats, massage functions and seat climate control, all-around vehicle monitoring such as two-tone exterior paint and high-gloss polished alloy wheels with integrated wheel bolt covers.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed