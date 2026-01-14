LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs

Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs

German Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has started making the ultra-luxury Maybach GLS in Pune, making India the first market outside the US to produce it, with prices starting at Rs.2.75 crore.

Merecedes Benz to manufacture cars in India, credit: X
Merecedes Benz to manufacture cars in India, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 14, 2026 18:09:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has introduced locally manufactured Maybach GLS in India. The ultra-luxury SUV will now be produced at the company’s Pune facility, making India the first market outside the US to manufacture the GLS. The made in India Maybach GLS is priced at Rs.2.75 crore (ex-showroom) which means the price is dropped by Rs.42 lakh

You Might Be Interested In

The company has also launched the Maybach GLS Celebration Edition in India. The ex-showroom price of the special edition is Rs.4.10 crore. 

Mercedes Maybach Powertrain and performance 

The luxury car is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 557hp and peak torque of 770Nm. The engine of the car is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The company claims that a 0-100km/h can go in 4.9 seconds, whereas the top speed of the car is limited to 250km/h. 

You Might Be Interested In

The Mercedes Maybach GLS is equipped with E-ACTIVE Body Control Suspension, which uses a fully active setup to manage ride comfort and handling across different road conditions. The car also supports enhanced off-road capability when required. 

Mercedes Maybach Interior and Technology 

In terms of interior design, the Maybach GLS features a dedicated first-class rear cabin with two individual executive seats and a full-length center console. The back seats of the car get access to an MBUX tablet that allows control over comfort and infotainment functions; folding tables are integrated into the rear cabin with a 9.6-litre refrigerated compartment fitted in the rear armrest. The cooling unit includes dedicated holders for Maybach champagne flutes. 

The cabin can be specified with Manufaktur Leather and Manufaktur Exclusive Leather packages, which extends Nappa leather upholstery across the seats, roof liner, door panels, and window frames. The SUV also features the Burmester high-end 3D surround sound system featuring 29-speakers and a 1,610-watt output with support of Dolby Atmos. 

Apart from these features the luxury car includes the Energizing Package Plus with multi-contour seats, massage functions and seat climate control, all-around vehicle monitoring such as two-tone exterior paint and high-gloss polished alloy wheels with integrated wheel bolt covers. 

Also Read: Lava Agni 3 Price Slashed: This Indian Phone With Dual AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, And Triple Camera Is Now Available Under…

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 6:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Maybach GLSmercedesmercedes-benz

RELATED News

Google Pixel 10a To Debut Soon In India: Tensor G4, 120Hz AMOLED Display, Check Specs And Expected Price

iPhone 17 Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart Republic Day Sale, Grab The Latest iPhone At Just…

Is Your Child On Gaming Chats? Inside The 764 Network Accused Of Forcing Kids To Cut Themselves And Livestream Death

CMF Headphone Pro Debuts In India: 100-Hour Playback, 40dB ANC & Swappable Cushions, Check Price And Specs

Vivo V70 & V70 Elite Leaks: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, ZEISS Camera, Check Features And Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details

Breaking: Blast Kills 3 in Jharkhand, Investigation Launched

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs MI WPL 2026 Match

Donald Trump About To Take Greenland? POTUS Says, ‘Anything Less Than That Is Unacceptable’, Warns ‘If We Don’t Russia And China Will’

Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs

India Plans ‘Rocket-Cum-Missile’ Force As Army Eyes Pakistan, China Threats: What It Means For Indian Combat Capabilities And Strike Power? Explained

Karnataka vs Vidarbha, 1st Semifinal Vijay Hazare Trophy, Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Match LIVE

NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details

Watch: Roadside Bomb Blast Targeting Pakistan Police Vehicle Kills Seven Security Personnel, TTP Claims Responsibility As Security Crisis Worsens

Viral Video Of Rats Roaming Freely Near Patients And Oxygen Lines In A UP Hospital Leaves Internet Disgusted: ‘Immediate Action Required’

Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs
Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs
Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs
Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs

QUICK LINKS