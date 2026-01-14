LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Lava Agni 3 Price Slashed: This Indian Phone With Dual AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, And Triple Camera Is Now Available Under…

Lava Agni 3 Price Slashed: This Indian Phone With Dual AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, And Triple Camera Is Now Available Under…

Lava has cut the Agni 3 5G price to ₹16,999 on Amazon, with bank offers bringing it down to ₹15,999 from its original ₹20,999.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 14, 2026 17:10:07 IST

Indian mobile manufacturer Lava has slashed the price of its dual-display Agni 3 5G smartphone in India. Currently the phone is listed on Amazon for Rs.16,999 and by availing bank offer users can get another Rs.1,000 off which brings the effective price down to 15,999. 

The phone was launched in October 2024 at the price point of Rs.20,999. The company has reduced by straight Rs.4,000 and users can avail a Rs.1,000 extra off through bank deal. 

The company offers two variants of 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage. The phone also has a dedicated SD card slot to expand the storage of phone 

Lava Agni 3 features and specification 

The Lava Agni 3 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resoultion and a 120Hz refresh rate. The key highlight of the phone is an additional display of 1.74-inch on the rear panel. The additional display on the rear panel is perfect for checking notifications, controlling music, or firing off a quick reply, all without waking up the main screen. 

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300x processor paired with 8GB RAM. The phone has a dual 5G support, Toss in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the Lava Agni 3 features a triple lens setup on the back which consists of a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The front camera is 16MP, which is pretty good for selfies and video calling. 

The device is packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by 66W fast charging support 

Also Read: Is Your Child On Gaming Chats? Inside The 764 Network Accused Of Forcing Kids To Cut Themselves And Livestream Death

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 5:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: lavalava agni 3

Lava Agni 3 Price Slashed: This Indian Phone With Dual AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, And Triple Camera Is Now Available Under…

