Is Your Child On Gaming Chats? Inside The 764 Network Accused Of Forcing Kids To Cut Themselves And Livestream Death

Is Your Child On Gaming Chats? Inside The 764 Network Accused Of Forcing Kids To Cut Themselves And Livestream Death

The FBI has warned that the violent online predator network “764” is rapidly growing, targeting children through social media to force them into harmful acts, with hundreds of active investigations and victims as young as nine.

764 network, representative image
764 network, representative image

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 14, 2026 13:49:43 IST

Is Your Child On Gaming Chats? Inside The 764 Network Accused Of Forcing Kids To Cut Themselves And Livestream Death

The American investigation agency FBI’s officials has stated that loose network of violent predator are rapidly increasing. These networks befriend teenagers through popular online platforms and then coerce them into escalating sexual and violent behavior. The network pushes victims to create graphic pornography, harm family pets, cut themselves with sharp objects, or even die by suicide. 

The online predators are part of the network known as “764”. They demand victims to send them photos and videos of it all, so the shocking content can be shared with fellow 764 followers or used to extort victims for more. Some of the predators even host “Watch parties” for others to see them torment victims live online, as per the authorities. 

FBI Assistant Director David Scott stated that “We see a lot of bad things, but this is one of the most disturbing things we’re seeing,” The head of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, which is now leading many of the US government’s investigations ties to 764. 

The FBI currently has more than 250 such investigations, with every single one of its 55 field offices across the United States managing a 764 related case. The FBI further said that some victims are young as nine, and federal authorities have indicated there be thousands of victims around the world. 

The guardians and parents of the victims expressed their concern when they caught their kids in the “764” network. Mother of a teen girl told to ABC that “It was very difficult to process, because we didn’t raise her to engage in that kind of activity,”  

In 2024 The Police in Vemon, Connecticut arrested a 17-year-old girl for allegedly calling in bomb threats and “swatting’ pranks against schools and places of worship. The investigation agency founded nudes of her mutilating herself and shot a nude barbie doll with “764” written on her face. 

How to be safe from 764 gang 

Protect your online identity: Never share your real name, address, school, daily routine, and photos. Keep your social media profiles private and do not accept random friend or game request.

Watch for Red flags: Block strangers who ask for Personal photos or videos, Secrets or dares and proof of loyalty. Always take screenshots of chats and usernames asking such things. 

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 1:49 PM IST
Is Your Child On Gaming Chats? Inside The 764 Network Accused Of Forcing Kids To Cut Themselves And Livestream Death

