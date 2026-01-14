Is Your Child On Gaming Chats? Inside The 764 Network Accused Of Forcing Kids To Cut Themselves And Livestream Death

The online predators are part of the network known as “764”. They demand victims to send them photos and videos of it all, so the shocking content can be shared with fellow 764 followers or used to extort victims for more. Some of the predators even host “Watch parties” for others to see them torment victims live online, as per the authorities.

The FBI currently has more than 250 such investigations, with every single one of its 55 field offices across the United States managing a 764 related case. The FBI further said that some victims are young as nine, and federal authorities have indicated there be thousands of victims around the world.

The guardians and parents of the victims expressed their concern when they caught their kids in the “764” network. Mother of a teen girl told to ABC that “It was very difficult to process, because we didn’t raise her to engage in that kind of activity,”

In 2024 The Police in Vemon, Connecticut arrested a 17-year-old girl for allegedly calling in bomb threats and “swatting’ pranks against schools and places of worship. The investigation agency founded nudes of her mutilating herself and shot a nude barbie doll with “764” written on her face.

How to be safe from 764 gang

Protect your online identity: Never share your real name, address, school, daily routine, and photos. Keep your social media profiles private and do not accept random friend or game request.

Watch for Red flags: Block strangers who ask for Personal photos or videos, Secrets or dares and proof of loyalty. Always take screenshots of chats and usernames asking such things.