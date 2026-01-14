Vivo V70 & V70 Elite Leaks: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, ZEISS Camera, Check Features And Launch Date

Vivo is likely gearing up to introduce its next V-series camera-centric smartphones in India by mid-February, as per new report circulating online. However, the company has not made any official announcements yet. The experts and recent insight suggest that the upcoming lineup will consist of at least two models, the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite. These phones are likely to build on Vivo’s focus on camera performance and software updated within the V series.
Vivo V70 Launch Date
As per reports, the company is planning to launch the V70 series in the Indian market around mid-February. The Vivo V70 series will mark a shift in Vivo’s approach to photography. The company is expected to integrate camera technology developed in collaboration with ZEISS, Sony, Qualcomm, and its own research teams.
Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite: ZEISS camera and specification
The report claims that Vivo will pair ZEISS lens systems with Sony camera sensor to enhance light capture and image output. The company also plans to rely on its in house image processing software to manage lighting and scene handling. The device is expected to focus on consistent photo results across different environments using on-device processing rather than external tools.
The Vivo V70 Elite may also receive a performance upgrade compared to earlier V-series models. The experts suggest that the standard Vivo V70 could arrive as a renamed version of the Vivo S50, which has been already introduced in other regions.
The phone is expected to feature a 6.59-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1600 nits.
The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The rear panel of the phone offers a 50MP primary sensor with optical stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. The device is also expected to feature a 50MP camera on the front for selfie and video calling. The device is expected to be backed by 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.
