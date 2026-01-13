LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Meet Dina Powell McCormick: Meta’s New President And Vice Chairman, Her Ties With Trump And What Meta Is Planning Next

Meta has appointed Dina Powell McCormick as President and Vice Chairman to lead long-term strategy, especially around AI and infrastructure, reporting directly to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. She has worked with global giant and was also associated to Trump's office during his first tenure.

Dina Powell McCormick appointed as new president and vice chairman of Meta, credit: X and Instagram
Dina Powell McCormick appointed as new president and vice chairman of Meta, credit: X and Instagram

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 13, 2026 14:52:07 IST

The American tech giant Meta has announced on Monday i.e. 12th January 2026 that Dina Powell McCormick is the new President and Vice Chairman of the company. She has been appointed as Meta is sharpening its focus on AI and large-scale infrastructure projects. 

Dina Powell McCormick Professional Background

McCormick had stepped down from Meta’s board in December last year, and now she is back to the company in a full-time leadership role. In her new position, Dina Powell McCormick will be responsible for shaping Meta’s long-term strategy with special focus on building and expanding AI-related infrastructure. McCormick will work closely with government bodies and investors to support the company’s ambitious plans. The company has confirmed that McCormick will report directly to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. 

Mark Zuckerberg on Dina Powell McCormick

The founder and chairman of Meta Mark Zuckerberg highlighted and praises McCormick’s strong background in finance and global relations. Mark said her experience and international connections make her the right person to help Meta navigate its next stage of growth. 

Mark Zuckerberg stated that “Dina’s experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth.” He further said that the company believes that Dina’s leadership will prove crucial in forming financial partnerships needed for upcoming data center and AI investments. 

Dina Powell McCormick connection with Trump

Dina Powell McCormick has decades of experience in the role. Prior to Meta, she has worked in senior positions at Goldman Sachs for 16 years and later held top leadership roles at BDT & MSD Partners, where she used to work closely with major global clients. She has been also associated with Trump’s office as deputy national security adviser during his first term as president of US. 

What’s Meta is planning

Meta is currently investing desperately in artificial intelligence and data infrastructure across the United States. The company is building several large data centers, including one in Louisiana that is expected to grow to 5 gigawatts in capacity an area Mark Zuckerberg has compared to the size of Manhattan. 

Meta is planning to spend about $600 billion on infrastructure development. The company has already raised a large amount from investors and plans to secure more funding to support their upcoming project. 

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 2:52 PM IST
