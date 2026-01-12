LIVE TV
John Ternus: Meet the 50-Year-Old Vice President Of Apple Hardware Engineering, Will He Replace Tim Cook As The CEO?

John Ternus: Meet the 50-Year-Old Vice President Of Apple Hardware Engineering, Will He Replace Tim Cook As The CEO?

John Ternus, Apple’s long-time hardware chief, is emerging as a top future CEO candidate due to his deep role in designing iPhones, Macs, and other key products, though Apple has made no official announcement yet.

John Ternus likely to replace Tim Cook as CEO, image credit: linkedIn

Published: January 12, 2026 16:14:44 IST

John Ternus: Meet the 50-Year-Old Vice President Of Apple Hardware Engineering, Will He Replace Tim Cook As The CEO?

US tech giant Apple is known for its iPhones and tech products. Other than products and technology, company is often in limelight for their leadership. Tim Cook has been leading the tech giant for over a decade but now discussions have slowly started about who will be the next CEO in future, who can make smooth decisions and carry the legacy of the company forward. The one name that keeps coming up is John Ternus, who is a senior Apple executive and plays a major role in building the company’s devices and decision making. 

Who is John Ternus 

John Ternus has been associated with Apple for more than 20 years. He started his journey with the company in 2001 as an engineer. Over the year, with his passion and dedication for technology and company, he became deeply involved in designing and developing the company’s flagship products including iPhones, iPad, Mac, and AirPods. 

John holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and has a strong technical background. Prior to joining Apple, he has worked in the technology and design space that later helped him to grow inside Apple Inc. His growth portrays that Apple values long-term commitment and deep product knowledge.  

In present, John Ternus is Apple’s Vice President of Hardware Engineering. He leads the teams that are responsible for building Apple’s physical products. He is closely associated with top leadership of the company, including Tim Cook, helping them to decide how Apple’s product should look, feel, and function. 

In recent years, John Ternus has been in limelight because of his regular appearance at Apple launch events, confidently explaining new gadgets and their features. The public presence has made many people see him as more than just an engineer or company executive. 

Why he could be next CEO 

John Ternus’s name is repeatedly coming up for the next CEO of Apple as a strong candidate. John understands the company’s product very closely and in great detail, which is important as tech is becoming more complex. 

He is just 50 years old, he is at an age where he could lead a long time if he became the CEO. 

The most important thing is that he represents the company’s culture of innovation and design-first thinking. As the tech giant is moving forward to new technology such as artificial intelligence and mixed reality, leaders who understand both the technology and users are always important for the company. 

Apple’s stand on new CEO

Apple has not officially stated anything regarding the new CEO. Tim Cook is still leading the firm. However, global giants like Apple always plan for the future. Other than John Ternus, there are other strong faces within the company who can stand out for the CEO position. 

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 4:14 PM IST
