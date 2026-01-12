John Ternus: Meet the 50-Year-Old Vice President Of Apple Hardware Engineering, Will He Replace Tim Cook As The CEO?

Who is John Ternus

John Ternus has been associated with Apple for more than 20 years. He started his journey with the company in 2001 as an engineer. Over the year, with his passion and dedication for technology and company, he became deeply involved in designing and developing the company’s flagship products including iPhones, iPad, Mac, and AirPods.

In present, John Ternus is Apple’s Vice President of Hardware Engineering. He leads the teams that are responsible for building Apple’s physical products. He is closely associated with top leadership of the company, including Tim Cook, helping them to decide how Apple’s product should look, feel, and function.

In recent years, John Ternus has been in limelight because of his regular appearance at Apple launch events, confidently explaining new gadgets and their features. The public presence has made many people see him as more than just an engineer or company executive.

Why he could be next CEO

John Ternus’s name is repeatedly coming up for the next CEO of Apple as a strong candidate. John understands the company’s product very closely and in great detail, which is important as tech is becoming more complex.

He is just 50 years old, he is at an age where he could lead a long time if he became the CEO.

The most important thing is that he represents the company’s culture of innovation and design-first thinking. As the tech giant is moving forward to new technology such as artificial intelligence and mixed reality, leaders who understand both the technology and users are always important for the company. Apple’s stand on new CEO

Apple has not officially stated anything regarding the new CEO. Tim Cook is still leading the firm. However, global giants like Apple always plan for the future. Other than John Ternus, there are other strong faces within the company who can stand out for the CEO position.