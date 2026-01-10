Iran Flag Emoji Changed: Lion and Sun Replace Islamic Emblem, Netizens React – Know Who Controls Emojis On The Internet

Why Sun and Loin flag

The sher-o-khursheed i.e. Sun and Loin flag was used by the Pahlavi’s who were the last Shah of Iran. Reza Pahlavi, who is the exile crown prince of Iran still uses the old flag. In recent years, the Pahlavi’s flag has been used by some protesters and opposition supporters as a symbol of resistance to Iran’s current Islamic leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei in recent years.

The emoji update comes at a crucial time when protests against the current regime are spread across Iran. There have also been reports of widespread internet and communication disruptions in the Islamic state.

Users on social media noticed the change on Friday. The updated flag emoji is now even visible on official X account run by Iranian government officials and state linked media

Who controls Emojis?

Emojis are not owned or controlled by any single company worldwide. The list of emojis and their meanings are controlled by the Unicode Consortium which is a global nonprofit group that includes companies like Apple, Alphabet (Google’s parent organisation), Meta, Microsoft, and other but the Unicode Consortium does not decide how they look.

Each and every platform creates its own visual version of those emojis. For example, X has changed the emoji of Iranian flag on web version of its platform but not on other devices like iPhones or Android, which still show the standard design set by Unicode and device makers. This portrays that while Unicode defines the emoji and its code, but X can control how that emoji looks on its own platform, including updating the design independently of Unicode or other platforms

Netizens react to emoji changes

After the emoji change the internet has gone crazy and this update by X is getting mixed reactions from netizens some are appreciating the change while others are criticising the act done by Elon Musk owned X and citing it as US propaganda and Washington’s support to Pahlavi’s