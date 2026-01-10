Iran Flag Emoji Changed: Lion and Sun Replace Islamic Emblem, Netizens React – Know Who Controls Emojis On The Internet

US based microblogging social media platform X (previously twitter) has changed the Iran flag emoji shown on its platform. The platform has replaced the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran flag featuring ‘Allah’ written in lotus style to the Iranian flag that was used during Pahlavi dynasty, before 1979 featuring ‘Sher-o-Khursheed‘ (the sun and loin).
The change is followed by a user request that was approved in Twemoji, that is an open-source emoji system used by the social media platform X. Jeremy Bier who is an engineer at the company stated on Thursday that updated emoji would start appearing on the web version after Friday.
Why Sun and Loin flag
The sher-o-khursheed i.e. Sun and Loin flag was used by the Pahlavi’s who were the last Shah of Iran. Reza Pahlavi, who is the exile crown prince of Iran still uses the old flag. In recent years, the Pahlavi’s flag has been used by some protesters and opposition supporters as a symbol of resistance to Iran’s current Islamic leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei in recent years.
The emoji update comes at a crucial time when protests against the current regime are spread across Iran. There have also been reports of widespread internet and communication disruptions in the Islamic state.
Users on social media noticed the change noticed the change on Friday. The updated flag emoji is now even visible on official X account run by Iranian government officials and state linked media
Who controls Emojis?
Emojis are not owned or controlled by any single company worldwide. The list of emojis and their meanings are controlled by the Unicode Consortium which is a global nonprofit group that includes companies like Apple, Alphabet (Google’s parent organisation), Meta, Microsoft, and other but the Unicode Consortium does not decide how they look.
Each and every platform creates its own visual version of those emojis. For example, X has changed the emoji of Iranian flag on web version of its platform but not on other devices like iPhones or Android, which still show the standard design set by Unicode and device makers. This portrays that while Unicode defines the emoji and its code, but X can control how that emoji looks on its own platform, including updating the design independently of Unicode or other platforms
Netizens react to emoji changes
After the emoji change the internet has gone crazy and this update by X is getting mixed reactions from netizens some are appreciating the change while others are criticising the act done by Elon Musk owned X and citing it as US propaganda and Washington’s support to Pahlavi’s
