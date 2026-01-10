LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India
LIVE TV
Home > World > Inside Iran’s Tharallah Headquarters: Secret Repression Machine To Keep Khamenei In Power – How Snipers, Motorbike Hit Squads Terrorize Protesters In Tehran

Inside Iran’s Tharallah Headquarters: Secret Repression Machine To Keep Khamenei In Power – How Snipers, Motorbike Hit Squads Terrorize Protesters In Tehran

Iran: Leaked files expose secret “Tharallah Headquarters,” the IRGC’s command hub for crushing nationwide protests. Documents reveal Basij shock troops, sniper squads, and motorcycle gangs deployed to terrorize demonstrators. The chilling dossier shows Tehran’s brutal tactics to maintain Supreme Leader Khamenei’s iron grip.

Leaked files reveal Iran’s Tharallah HQ, snipers, Basij shock troops, and motorcycle gangs terrorizing nationwide protests. Photos: X.
Leaked files reveal Iran’s Tharallah HQ, snipers, Basij shock troops, and motorcycle gangs terrorizing nationwide protests. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 10, 2026 15:03:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Inside Iran’s Tharallah Headquarters: Secret Repression Machine To Keep Khamenei In Power – How Snipers, Motorbike Hit Squads Terrorize Protesters In Tehran

A new report reveals the inner workings of Iran’s ruthless apparatus used to crush the ongoing nationwide protests. The files, leaked to United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) and obtained by UK publication Daily Mail, expose a shadowy war room in Tehran and the systematic, industrial-scale tactics employed to maintain the Islamic Republic’s grip on power.

You Might Be Interested In

The Hidden Heart of Repression in Iran: Tharallah Headquarters

The leaked documents uncover the “nervous system” of Iran’s crackdown: the Tharallah Headquarters in Tehran, the central command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). While protesters fill the streets demanding change, the files show they face a meticulously organized operation designed to ensure the regime’s survival at all costs.

Also Read: ‘Come To The Streets, Seize Public Spaces’: Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls for Popular Revolt Amid Iran Protest Violence

You Might Be Interested In

Dubbed a “manual for repression,” the dossier details the role of the Basij Imam Ali Units, shock troops created after the 2009 Green Movement, the largest challenge to Iran’s leadership since its founding. Today, these units serve as the primary enforcement arm against the current wave of demonstrations.

Motorcycle Gangs and Lethal Swarms – How Iran Terrorizes Protestors 

According to UANI, the manual reveals that these units are mobilized under a “yellow” security alert, deploying “swarms” of motorcycle gangs to terrorize neighborhoods. Described as a “hit-and-run tool,” these motorbike squads are instructed to chase down protesters, run them off roads, and intimidate civilians into silence.

Report cites videos recorded inside Tehran over the past week show these units shooting at demonstrators while executing their suppression operations.

The manual outlines psychological tactics in detail: riders are instructed to advance in strict two-column formations at slow speeds to appear overwhelming, rev engines to create deafening noise, and use headlights to disorient and panic crowds. The goal, the manual states, is to “scatter crowds before they grow” by weaving through alleys and flanking terrified demonstrators.

Snipers and Targeted Killings of Protestors In Iran

The most chilling is the manual’s instructions on snipers. In “sensitive locations” and protest hotspots, commanders are ordered to deploy snipers to rooftops with the explicit objective: “to target protest leaders.” Videos and images confirm that live rounds have resulted in fatalities among protesters on the streets.

This covert network, long operating in the shadows, is now being exposed. UANI identifies Tharallah Headquarters as the “most critical cog” in the IRGC machine, coordinating riot police, intelligence agents, and heavy security units to suppress dissent before it threatens Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The full report, titled “The Tharallah Headquarters Unveiled: The Hidden Infrastructure Blocking Regime Change in Iran,” will be released next week. 

Also Read: Iran Protests: Death Toll Reaches 60; Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls Trump A ‘Man of Peace,’ Urges Preparation For Intervention

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-2iranIran newsIran protestskhameneiTharallah HeadquartersWorld news

RELATED News

Who Is Judge Arun Subramanian? Indian-American Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s $10B Funding Freeze, Faces Xenophobic MAGA Backlash

Meet Noor Ahmed Noor, Afghanistan’s First Envoy To India Post-Taliban Takeover, Takes Charge At Embassy In Delhi

After Maduro, Is Vladimir Putin Next? Trump’s Cryptic Reply When Asked If Russian President Could Be Captured Like Venezuelan President

Shot In Chest, Left To Die: Hindu Farmer Killed By Feudal Lord In Pakistan, Massive Protests Erupt In Sindh – Is This The Fate of Hindus Under Asim Munir?

‘Come To The Streets, Seize Public Spaces’: Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls for Popular Revolt Amid Iran Protest Violence

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Crime: Woman Pursuing Justice For Husband’s Murder Shot Dead Near Shalimar Bagh Police Station; CCTV Footage Under Review

Inside Iran’s Tharallah Headquarters: Secret Repression Machine To Keep Khamenei In Power – How Snipers, Motorbike Hit Squads Terrorize Protesters In Tehran

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7060, 1.6-Inch Secondary AMOLED Display, Check Price And Specs

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds IAR University’s Focus on Innovation and Skill Development at 9th Convocation Ceremony

PhonePe PG Bolt: One-Time Tokenization For Visa & Mastercard Enables Faster, Safer In-App Payments Across India

Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Squad Snub, Backs Selectors’ Call; Says ‘I Respect The Decision, Whatever Is…’

Mr. Sahil Luthra Invited to Haryana Government’s Pre-Budget Consultation for Professional Services Sector

Why Is RBI Cutting US Treasuries? Inside India’s Quiet Shift From Dollars To Gold, India Joins Global Shift

CUET PG Registration 2026: Application Process To Close Next Week; Here’s How To Apply, Direct Link, Important Details

India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch IND vs NZ Match On TV And Online With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Leading The Lin

Inside Iran’s Tharallah Headquarters: Secret Repression Machine To Keep Khamenei In Power – How Snipers, Motorbike Hit Squads Terrorize Protesters In Tehran

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Inside Iran’s Tharallah Headquarters: Secret Repression Machine To Keep Khamenei In Power – How Snipers, Motorbike Hit Squads Terrorize Protesters In Tehran

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Inside Iran’s Tharallah Headquarters: Secret Repression Machine To Keep Khamenei In Power – How Snipers, Motorbike Hit Squads Terrorize Protesters In Tehran
Inside Iran’s Tharallah Headquarters: Secret Repression Machine To Keep Khamenei In Power – How Snipers, Motorbike Hit Squads Terrorize Protesters In Tehran
Inside Iran’s Tharallah Headquarters: Secret Repression Machine To Keep Khamenei In Power – How Snipers, Motorbike Hit Squads Terrorize Protesters In Tehran
Inside Iran’s Tharallah Headquarters: Secret Repression Machine To Keep Khamenei In Power – How Snipers, Motorbike Hit Squads Terrorize Protesters In Tehran

QUICK LINKS