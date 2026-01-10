Inside Iran’s Tharallah Headquarters: Secret Repression Machine To Keep Khamenei In Power – How Snipers, Motorbike Hit Squads Terrorize Protesters In Tehran

A new report reveals the inner workings of Iran’s ruthless apparatus used to crush the ongoing nationwide protests. The files, leaked to United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) and obtained by UK publication Daily Mail, expose a shadowy war room in Tehran and the systematic, industrial-scale tactics employed to maintain the Islamic Republic’s grip on power.

The Hidden Heart of Repression in Iran: Tharallah Headquarters

The leaked documents uncover the “nervous system” of Iran’s crackdown: the Tharallah Headquarters in Tehran, the central command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). While protesters fill the streets demanding change, the files show they face a meticulously organized operation designed to ensure the regime’s survival at all costs.

Dubbed a “manual for repression,” the dossier details the role of the Basij Imam Ali Units, shock troops created after the 2009 Green Movement, the largest challenge to Iran’s leadership since its founding. Today, these units serve as the primary enforcement arm against the current wave of demonstrations.

Motorcycle Gangs and Lethal Swarms – How Iran Terrorizes Protestors

According to UANI, the manual reveals that these units are mobilized under a “yellow” security alert, deploying “swarms” of motorcycle gangs to terrorize neighborhoods. Described as a “hit-and-run tool,” these motorbike squads are instructed to chase down protesters, run them off roads, and intimidate civilians into silence.

Report cites videos recorded inside Tehran over the past week show these units shooting at demonstrators while executing their suppression operations.

The manual outlines psychological tactics in detail: riders are instructed to advance in strict two-column formations at slow speeds to appear overwhelming, rev engines to create deafening noise, and use headlights to disorient and panic crowds. The goal, the manual states, is to “scatter crowds before they grow” by weaving through alleys and flanking terrified demonstrators.

Snipers and Targeted Killings of Protestors In Iran

The most chilling is the manual’s instructions on snipers. In “sensitive locations” and protest hotspots, commanders are ordered to deploy snipers to rooftops with the explicit objective: “to target protest leaders.” Videos and images confirm that live rounds have resulted in fatalities among protesters on the streets.

This covert network, long operating in the shadows, is now being exposed. UANI identifies Tharallah Headquarters as the “most critical cog” in the IRGC machine, coordinating riot police, intelligence agents, and heavy security units to suppress dissent before it threatens Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The full report, titled “The Tharallah Headquarters Unveiled: The Hidden Infrastructure Blocking Regime Change in Iran,” will be released next week.

