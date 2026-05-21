Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Weekly Expiry In Focus — Will Bulls Push Nifty Closer To 24,000 Or Will Bears Hold The Line?

Dalal Street is on the verge of an important weekly expiry session, with bulls defending the support zone and bears turning active near higher zones. Positive global cues, easing bond yields and softer oil prices are supporting sentiment, while GIFT Nifty signals a cautiously strong opening. Now traders will watch to see if Nifty can inch closer to 24000 or if volatility dominates expiry-day trade.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalal Street heads into an important Thursday session with traders balancing expiry day positioning, global cues and key technical levels. Today marks the final weekly expiry for Sensex contracts before monthly expiries kick in next week — which means intraday swings could become sharper as positions get adjusted.
After Wednesday’s recovery from deeper cuts, the market enters the session with one big question: Can the rebound continue, or does supply return at higher levels?
Good morning, Traders — Here’s What The Market Is Watching Today
The setup looks cautiously positive from the start, but the conviction is still lacking.
Wall Street rallied late overnight, helped by softer bond yields and some cooling in crude prices. While markets welcomed the move, investors remain careful because there is still no firm breakthrough around West Asia developments.
Back home, the mood appears constructive — but selective.
Early indications point to a firmer open.
The GIFT Nifty was trading higher by 147.50 points (0.62%) at around 23,812.50 at 7:20 AM, hinting that Indian equities could begin Thursday’s trade in the green.
But expiry-day optimism and sustained momentum are rarely the same things.
Wednesday’s session was another reminder that volatility is not leaving anytime soon.
Benchmark indices recovered strongly after a weak first half:
Nifty 50 closed at 23,659.00, up 0.17%
Sensex ended at 75,318.39, gaining 0.16%
Both indices had slipped nearly 0.9% intraday before bouncing back
The recovery suggested buyers are still stepping in near lower levels — but not aggressively enough to trigger a breakout.
If you are tracking expiry positioning, these are the zones traders are watching closely:
Support Zone: 23,350–23,450
This remains the key cushion for Nifty.
Bulls may attempt to push pullbacks and short-covering rallies as long as this zone holds.
Resistance Zone: 23700-2380
That’s the problem now.
Breaking above this zone could bring back the path to the 20-day moving average at around 24,000.
But expiry sessions often punish aggressive positioning—so traders may prefer confirmation over anticipation.
Crude remains one of the market’s biggest variables.
After a sharp fall in the previous session:
Brent crude held its ground above $105 a barrel
WTI traded around $99 a barrel
Markets will be looking at developments regarding the possible easing of supply concerns and discussions on resuming energy movement through the Strait of Hormuz.
Lower oil prices are likely to support India’s sentiment more broadly on inflation and import concerns, although volatility in energy markets is high.
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The latest earnings results have blown past Wall Street expectations and further cemented Nvidia’s position as the world’s largest AI hardware company.
Read more here.
Stocks To Watch Today: Thursday’s trading is expected to be another stock-specific market with earnings, fundraising announcements, order wins and corporate developments driving action across sectors. Benchmark indices may still be looking for a stronger direction, but individual counters could see sharper moves as investors react to fresh triggers.
HCLTech, Aditya Birla Capital, Apollo Hospitals, RVNL, and IOC will remain on investors’ radar ahead of trading.
From earnings surprises and buybacks to AI commentary and big-ticket orders, here are the stocks likely to be on traders’ radar today.
Read more here.
Stock Market Today: The GIFT Nifty is indicating a strong opening, and charts suggest buyers are defending the lower levels, but the pressure from a weak rupee, high crude oil prices and strong US bond yields is still there. It’s a familiar question for traders now: Is this recovery building into a stronger comeback, or is the market still stuck in a broad consolidation phase?
Read more here.