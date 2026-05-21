Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Weekly Expiry In Focus — Will Bulls Push Nifty Closer To 24,000 Or Will Bears Hold The Line?

Dalal Street is on the verge of an important weekly expiry session, with bulls defending the support zone and bears turning active near higher zones. Positive global cues, easing bond yields and softer oil prices are supporting sentiment, while GIFT Nifty signals a cautiously strong opening. Now traders will watch to see if Nifty can inch closer to 24000 or if volatility dominates expiry-day trade.

Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates on May 21

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalal Street heads into an important Thursday session with traders balancing expiry day positioning, global cues and key technical levels. Today marks the final weekly expiry for Sensex contracts before monthly expiries kick in next week — which means intraday swings could become sharper as positions get adjusted.

After Wednesday’s recovery from deeper cuts, the market enters the session with one big question: Can the rebound continue, or does supply return at higher levels?

Good morning, Traders — Here’s What The Market Is Watching Today

The setup looks cautiously positive from the start, but the conviction is still lacking.

Wall Street rallied late overnight, helped by softer bond yields and some cooling in crude prices. While markets welcomed the move, investors remain careful because there is still no firm breakthrough around West Asia developments.

Back home, the mood appears constructive — but selective.

GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start

Early indications point to a firmer open.

The GIFT Nifty was trading higher by 147.50 points (0.62%) at around 23,812.50 at 7:20 AM, hinting that Indian equities could begin Thursday’s trade in the green.

But expiry-day optimism and sustained momentum are rarely the same things.

What Happened On Dalal Street Yesterday?

Wednesday’s session was another reminder that volatility is not leaving anytime soon.

Benchmark indices recovered strongly after a weak first half:

Nifty 50 closed at 23,659.00, up 0.17%

Sensex ended at 75,318.39, gaining 0.16%

Both indices had slipped nearly 0.9% intraday before bouncing back

The recovery suggested buyers are still stepping in near lower levels — but not aggressively enough to trigger a breakout.

Bulls Vs Bears: Which Levels Matter Today?

If you are tracking expiry positioning, these are the zones traders are watching closely:

Support Zone: 23,350–23,450

This remains the key cushion for Nifty.

Bulls may attempt to push pullbacks and short-covering rallies as long as this zone holds.

Resistance Zone: 23700-2380

That’s the problem now.

Breaking above this zone could bring back the path to the 20-day moving average at around 24,000.

But expiry sessions often punish aggressive positioning—so traders may prefer confirmation over anticipation.

Will oil prices continue to drive sentiment?

Crude remains one of the market’s biggest variables.

After a sharp fall in the previous session:

Brent crude held its ground above $105 a barrel

WTI traded around $99 a barrel

Markets will be looking at developments regarding the possible easing of supply concerns and discussions on resuming energy movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

Lower oil prices are likely to support India’s sentiment more broadly on inflation and import concerns, although volatility in energy markets is high.