Senegal National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Stars, FIFA Ranking & Qualification Journey

Senegal National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026: The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues and the Senegalese national football team are again among the leading teams on the continent. Senegal (also known as the Lions of Teranga) have become one of the best countries for talented footballers playing at the top of the world game. Officially managed by the Senegalese Football Federation and competing at world level. The United States, Canada and Mexico are to host the FIFA 2026 World Cup and Senegal are bidding for qualification for yet another world cup and to continue their incredible climb up the world ranks. Combining veterans with fresh up-and-coming stars, the African powerhouses remain one of the most respected teams on the continent and a force for any rival.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Senegal have announced their preliminary squad for the tournament. A blend of experience and youth has been achieved with former internationals as well as a list of promising youngsters.

Goalkeepers: Édouard Mendy, Mory Diaw, Yehvann Diouf

Édouard Mendy, Mory Diaw, Yehvann Diouf Defenders: Krépin Diatta, Antoine Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Mamadou Sarr, Moussa Niakhaté, Moustapha Mbow, Abdoulaye Seck, Ismail Jakobs, Ilay Camara

Krépin Diatta, Antoine Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Mamadou Sarr, Moussa Niakhaté, Moustapha Mbow, Abdoulaye Seck, Ismail Jakobs, Ilay Camara Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Lamine Camara, Habib Diarra, Pathé Ciss, Pape Matar Sarr, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Lamine Camara, Habib Diarra, Pathé Ciss, Pape Matar Sarr, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye Forwards: Sadio Mané, Ismaïla Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye, Assane Diao, Ibrahim Mbaye, Nicolas Jackson, Bamba Dieng, Cherif Ndiaye

Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gana Gueye have been confirmed as leaders, while the likes of Lamine Camara, Habib Diarra and Nicolas Jackson add youthful energy to the squad.

FIFA Ranking

Senegal has been a regular fixture among the top African teams in the FIFA World Rankings. In recent years the Lions of Teranga have stayed among the elite of world football, with good form in World Cup qualifiers, Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and international friendlies.Their achievements in continental and world competitions have helped them remain one of Africa’s footballing powerhouses.

Tournament History and African Giants Story

Senegal made history in their first appearance at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals. They stunned holders France in the opening game of that unforgettable campaign, becoming only the second African country at the time to make the last eight of a World Cup. This was not a one-off success, as the Lions of Teranga have now qualified for the FIFA World Cup finals in 2018 and 2022. Senegal made it to the last 16 of the 2022 tournament in Qatar but lost to England.

The team’s biggest success was when Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time ever in 2022. Their victory confirmed their place among Africa’s top footballing nations. Senegal, led by a talented generation and experienced coach Pape Thiaw, will be looking to qualify for a FIFA World Cup 2026 and challenge the best in the world again.