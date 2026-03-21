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Home > Regionals News > Who Was Farsa Wale Baba Aka Chandrashekhar? ‘Mysterious’ Death Of Cow Protector In Truck Hit Case Sparks Highway Chaos And Stone Pelting In Mathura

Who Was Farsa Wale Baba Aka Chandrashekhar? ‘Mysterious’ Death Of Cow Protector In Truck Hit Case Sparks Highway Chaos And Stone Pelting In Mathura

Farsa Wale Baba Death: Chandrashekhar, a cow protector known as 'Farsa Wale Baba', died in a suspected truck hit case in Mathura, triggering outrage. His death led to highway chaos, stone pelting, and clashes with police as protesters demanded swift action and a thorough investigation.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 21, 2026 12:03:57 IST

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Who Was Farsa Wale Baba Aka Chandrashekhar? ‘Mysterious’ Death Of Cow Protector In Truck Hit Case Sparks Highway Chaos And Stone Pelting In Mathura

Farsa Wale Baba Death: Violence erupted on the Chhata National Highway leading to tension gripping Mathura after the death of cow protector saint Chandrashekhar also famously referred to as Farsawale Baba. And panic ensued as an angry mob started throwing stones at cars caught in a traffic jam and breaking windows and derailing the cars. This went even more out of control when the demonstrators now engaged with law enforcement officers and a number of them were injured. The police charged at them using a lathi in an effort to put a check on the situation. Law enforcers hurried more troops to the affected areas through the local stations, and the seniors, such as the administrative and police officials, arrived to control the riots.

Who Was Farsa Wale Baba Aka Chandrashekhar?

Farsa Wale Baba Death: First reports indicated that the incident took place at about 4 AM when Chandrashekhar was supposedly pursuing suspected smugglers of cows on a motorcycle. In the process of the chase, a truck is said to have bumped his vehicle killing him instantly. The events that led to the crash have attracted some grave concerns and the arguments put forward by the proponents have been that it was not an accident but a calculated move. During the immediate aftermath, residents arrested a young man at the crime scene and gave him to the police; the other three individuals are said to have escaped. The absconding suspects have since been traced by police teams that have embarked on a search operation.

‘Mysterious’ Death Of Cow Protector In Truck Hit Case Sparks Highway Chaos And Stone Pelting In Mathura

Farsa Wale Baba Death: When the event became known, many locals and cow protection activists came to the scene, blocking the highway and forcing the immediate improvement of the situation on the culprits. People have also claimed that the killing was planned and demand immediate arrest of the truck driver, as well as massive investigation. Chandrashekhar was thought to have been a major participant in the cow protection movement in the Braj region and his demise has caused both sorrow and anger. Authorities have been urging people to remain calm, and they have affirmed that they are investigating the matter but at the same time, they have increased security as more to stop additional escalation.

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Who Was Farsa Wale Baba Aka Chandrashekhar? ‘Mysterious’ Death Of Cow Protector In Truck Hit Case Sparks Highway Chaos And Stone Pelting In Mathura

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Who Was Farsa Wale Baba Aka Chandrashekhar? ‘Mysterious’ Death Of Cow Protector In Truck Hit Case Sparks Highway Chaos And Stone Pelting In Mathura

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Who Was Farsa Wale Baba Aka Chandrashekhar? ‘Mysterious’ Death Of Cow Protector In Truck Hit Case Sparks Highway Chaos And Stone Pelting In Mathura
Who Was Farsa Wale Baba Aka Chandrashekhar? ‘Mysterious’ Death Of Cow Protector In Truck Hit Case Sparks Highway Chaos And Stone Pelting In Mathura
Who Was Farsa Wale Baba Aka Chandrashekhar? ‘Mysterious’ Death Of Cow Protector In Truck Hit Case Sparks Highway Chaos And Stone Pelting In Mathura
Who Was Farsa Wale Baba Aka Chandrashekhar? ‘Mysterious’ Death Of Cow Protector In Truck Hit Case Sparks Highway Chaos And Stone Pelting In Mathura

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