Viral Video: Nellore Crowd ‘Refreshingly’ Loots Soft Drink Bottles, Ignores Injured Driver; Netizens Say ‘Humanity Takes A Back Seat’ | Watch

A shocking video from Nellore district has gone viral, showing a crowd rushing to loot soft drink bottles from a lorry that overturned on a busy road. The incident, which took place on Thursday morning, has triggered widespread outrage online, with many questioning the state of public empathy.

According to reports, the lorry carrying crates of soft drinks flipped over, causing hundreds of bottles to spill across the road.

Instead of helping the injured driver and cleaner, several people gathered at the spot and began hurriedly collecting the fallen bottles. Eyewitnesses said the driver and cleaner repeatedly pleaded with the crowd to stop, but their requests were ignored.

Videos circulating on social media show people scrambling and even scuffling with each other to grab as many bottles as possible.

Watch here:

In Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, a lorry flipped over, yet crowds looted soft drink bottles ignoring the injured driver’s desperate pleas. pic.twitter.com/aFJRS5iMWf — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 20, 2026







The chaotic scenes highlight how quickly the accident site turned into what many online users are calling a “loot zone,” rather than a place for rescue and assistance.

The situation was eventually brought under control after police arrived at the scene and dispersed the crowd. However, by then, the video had already spread widely across platforms, sparking intense debate.

Reacting to the viral clip, several users expressed anger and disappointment. One user wrote, “Humanity takes a backseat when greed takes over. Ignoring a dying man for bottles is not just shameful it’s a reflection of how far empathy has fallen.” Another commented, “Shows the character of a society; we are yet to evolve as a civilized society despite all progress.” A third user bluntly described the act as the “doings of an uncivilized society.”

The incident has once again raised concerns about bystander apathy in emergency situations. While road accidents often rely on quick public response to save lives, such visuals from Nellore underline a troubling trend where momentary gain appears to outweigh basic human compassion.

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