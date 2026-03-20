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Home > Regionals News > ‘₹250 Mein Dard Suno, ₹1,000 Mein Saath Rona’: Mumbai Man Offers Paid Listening Service For People’s Problems, Juhu ‘Emotional Startup’ Goes Viral | Watch

‘₹250 Mein Dard Suno, ₹1,000 Mein Saath Rona’: Mumbai Man Offers Paid Listening Service For People’s Problems, Juhu ‘Emotional Startup’ Goes Viral | Watch

Mumbai man’s ₹250 listening service, ₹1,000 crying offer on Juhu Beach goes viral, sparking debate on loneliness, mental health

Mumbai man’s ₹250 listening service, ₹1,000 crying offer on Juhu Beach goes viral. (Photo: X)
Mumbai man’s ₹250 listening service, ₹1,000 crying offer on Juhu Beach goes viral. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 20, 2026 15:41:52 IST

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‘₹250 Mein Dard Suno, ₹1,000 Mein Saath Rona’: Mumbai Man Offers Paid Listening Service For People’s Problems, Juhu ‘Emotional Startup’ Goes Viral | Watch

A unique and slightly unusual “emotional startup” from Mumbai has taken the internet by storm. A viral video from Juhu Beach shows a man offering to listen to strangers’ problems for a price.

The clip has sparked a mix of amusement, curiosity, and reflection, with many questioning whether this is a quirky idea or a deeper commentary on urban loneliness.

₹250 for Small Troubles, ₹1,000 to Cry Together

In the now-viral video, the man identified as Prithvi Rajpohla from Andheri sits quietly on the beach with a handwritten sign inviting people to share their worries.

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When asked if people actually approach him, he responds candidly:
“Yes. For small troubles, ₹250. For bigger worries, ₹500, and to cry together, ₹1,000.”



His straightforward pricing model, paired with the calm beach setting, has left viewers both entertained and intrigued.

A Viral ‘Listener for Hire’ on Juhu Beach

The video captures passersby stopping, reading his sign, and engaging in conversation. Unlike traditional therapy or counselling setups, his service is informal, accessible, and rooted in a simple idea listening.

Rajpohla claims he spends time talking to people, helping them process their thoughts and feel lighter. While he positions himself as someone who can offer guidance, it is the act of being heard that seems to resonate most.

More Than Just a Gimmick?

While some social media users see the concept as humorous or even bizarre, others believe it reflects a genuine need.

In fast-paced urban environments like Mumbai, where social isolation often coexists with crowded spaces, the idea of paying someone to listen doesn’t seem entirely far-fetched.

For many, the viral moment highlights:

  • The growing need for emotional outlets

  • Lack of accessible mental health support

  • Increasing loneliness in big cities

Internet Reacts: Amused, Curious, Divided

Online reactions have ranged from jokes about “budget therapy” to serious discussions on mental wellbeing.

Some users praised the initiative as innovative and empathetic, while others questioned the ethics of offering advice without professional qualifications.

A Sign of the Times?

Whether seen as a clever hustle or a reflection of deeper societal gaps, the image is striking a man on a beach, offering time, attention, and empathy in exchange for money.

As the video continues to circulate, it leaves behind an important question:
In a city that never stops, are people simply looking for someone to pause and listen?

ALSO READ: West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mother Of RG Kar Rape Victim Seeks BJP Ticket, Faces Backlash As Critics Say ‘Justice Denied Has Become Overwhelming’

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‘₹250 Mein Dard Suno, ₹1,000 Mein Saath Rona’: Mumbai Man Offers Paid Listening Service For People’s Problems, Juhu ‘Emotional Startup’ Goes Viral | Watch

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‘₹250 Mein Dard Suno, ₹1,000 Mein Saath Rona’: Mumbai Man Offers Paid Listening Service For People’s Problems, Juhu ‘Emotional Startup’ Goes Viral | Watch
‘₹250 Mein Dard Suno, ₹1,000 Mein Saath Rona’: Mumbai Man Offers Paid Listening Service For People’s Problems, Juhu ‘Emotional Startup’ Goes Viral | Watch
‘₹250 Mein Dard Suno, ₹1,000 Mein Saath Rona’: Mumbai Man Offers Paid Listening Service For People’s Problems, Juhu ‘Emotional Startup’ Goes Viral | Watch
‘₹250 Mein Dard Suno, ₹1,000 Mein Saath Rona’: Mumbai Man Offers Paid Listening Service For People’s Problems, Juhu ‘Emotional Startup’ Goes Viral | Watch

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