With the coming of the West Bengal Assembly 2026 general elections, the mother of the victim in the rape and murder of her daughter at the RG Kar Medical College has triggered off a new controversy, stating that she is planning to venture into electoral politics.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mother Of RG Kar Rape Victim Seeks BJP Ticket

In response to the protest, the bereaved mother declared that she could run against the elections of the Panihati constituency in North 24 Parganas on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, which indicated that she could no longer protest but would now engage in politics in her quest for justice. Her move comes at a time when there is still frustration in the process of dealing with the case and can be seen as an attempt to use political influence to deal with complaints that have appealed to the general citizens in the state in the discourse.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mother Of RG Kar Rape Victim Seeks BJP Ticket, Faces Backlash As Critics Say ‘Justice Denied Has Become Overwhelming’

The possible candidacy has elicited a major backlash against the protest groups and women activists especially movements such as the reclaim the night movements that feel that personal tragedy should not be politicised. Her move into politics, under the BJP platform, is also subject to criticism of weakening the main justice movement, and may be viewed as serving partisan interests, instead of being an initiative aimed at legal redress. The BJP has however not officially declared her nomination yet, as the local activists and leaders speculate on the wider meaning of her campaign on women safety and accountability in West Bengal.

Her announcement highlights the widespread discontent of the people with the perceived speed and course of justice immediately after the 2024 crime that sparked widespread protests throughout the state. Most people in the family of the victim consider her political adventure as an extension of the justice movement and that a seat in the assembly would provide the victim with an even greater voice and may also focus more attention to the security policies of the women. The closer the election is to date, the more the scandal of her candidature underlines the intricate convergence of personal loss, political ambitions, and the need to change the politics of West Bengal.

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