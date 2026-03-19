West Bengal BJP 2nd Candidate List 2026: BJP Sharpens Poll Strategy With Roopa Ganguly In Sonarpur Dakshin, Pramanik Enters Fray- Check Full Names

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday intensified its electoral push for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 by releasing its second list of candidates.

The party announced 111 names in this round, taking the total number of घोषित candidates to 255 as it sharpens its poll strategy in a high-stakes contest against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

West Bengal BJP 2nd Candidate List 2026: Key faces

Among the major names in the BJP’s second list is former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik, who has been fielded from the Mathabhanga assembly constituency.

Pramanik, 40, had represented the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat until 2024 but lost in the general elections that year. The party’s decision to field him in the assembly polls signals a strategic redeployment of experienced leaders.







Actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly is another key face in the list, contesting from Sonarpur Dakshin. The BJP has also given representation to women candidates, naming around 19 women in this list, including Rekha Patra, who will contest from Hingalganj. Patra had earlier contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Basirhat.

West Bengal BJP 2nd Candidate List 2026: Who are the others?

The second list also includes several prominent and regional leaders. Kaushik Roy has been fielded from Maynaguri, Noman Rai from Darjeeling, Ashim Kumar Biswas from Ranaghat Dakshin, Subrata Thakur from Gaighata, and Arjun Singh from Noapara.

Dibyendu Adhikari, brother of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, will contest from Egra, further underlining the party’s reliance on influential political families in key constituencies.

In Kolkata and adjoining regions, the BJP has nominated Papiya Dey Adhikari from Tollygunge, Priyanka Tibrewal from Entally, Tapas Roy from Maniktala, and Sudip Kumar Mukherjee from Purulia. The party has also made minor changes to its first list, fielding Viswajit Khan from Bishnupur and shifting Biswajit Mahato to Joypur.







Earlier, in its first list released on March 16, the BJP had announced 144 candidates, including Suvendu Adhikari, who will contest from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur.

In Bhabanipur, he is set to take on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched battles of the election. Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has been fielded from Kharagpur Sadar, while former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta will contest from Rashbehari.

West Bengal BJP 2nd Candidate List 2026: Key Details

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 will be held in two phases April 23 and April 29 across 294 constituencies. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, along with results for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the TMC secured a sweeping victory with 215 seats, while the BJP emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats.

With the latest candidate announcements, the BJP appears to be recalibrating its electoral strategy, banking on a mix of experienced leaders, fresh faces, and high-profile candidates to strengthen its position in the state.

West Bengal Election 2026 major Dates:

Phase 1 Polling: April 23, 2026

Phase 2 Polling: April 29, 2026

Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026

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