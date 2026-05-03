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  • Ahead Of Met Gala 2026, A Look Back At The Best And Worst-Looked Celeb Outfits From 2025

Ahead Of Met Gala 2026, A Look Back At The Best And Worst-Looked Celeb Outfits From 2025

The 2025 edition of the Met Gala 2025 turned the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into a striking celebration of dandyism, precision tailoring, and cultural storytelling. With the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and the dress code “Tailored for You,” the night demanded individuality, heritage, and sharp execution. While many celebrities rose to the occasion with unforgettable looks, others missed the mark—either straying from the theme or failing to deliver the drama expected from fashion’s grandest stage.

Published By: Published: May 3, 2026 14:37:49 IST
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Met Gala 2025— Best And Worst Looks
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Met Gala 2025 (PHOTO: IG)

Met Gala 2025— Best And Worst Looks

Here’s a definitive breakdown of the best and worst dressed stars of the night. The Met Gala has always been more than just a red carpet—it’s a stage for storytelling through fashion. In 2025, the best-dressed celebrities embraced the theme with creativity, cultural awareness, and impeccable tailoring. The misses, on the other hand, served as a reminder that at the Met, playing it safe rarely pays off.

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Shakira in Prabal Gurung
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Shakira in Prabal Gurung

Critics felt the look leaned more “Prom 2012” than Met Gala. The mismatched elements and lack of thematic connection made it feel out of place.

Rihanna in Marc Jacobs
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Rihanna in Marc Jacobs

Saving the best for last, Rihanna arrived in a show-stopping ensemble that highlighted her baby bump. It was equal parts couture and celebration, reinforcing her reputation as the Met Gala’s ultimate closer.

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Gayle King
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Gayle King

In a theme centered on precision tailoring, King’s outfit fell short. The fit appeared unrefined, and the pattern clashed with the evening’s aesthetic.

Colman Domingo in Valentino
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Colman Domingo in Valentino

The undisputed king of the evening. Domingo commanded attention in an azure pleated cape paired with a diamond-studded bolero. His look was a powerful embodiment of the “Black Dandy”—extravagant yet impeccably tailored.

Anne Hathaway in Carolina Herrera
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Anne Hathaway in Carolina Herrera

Usually a red carpet standout, Hathaway’s outfit was criticized for being too safe. Despite referencing André Leon Talley, it lacked the drama the event demands.

Zendaya in Louis Vuitton
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Zendaya in Louis Vuitton

A Met Gala veteran who never disappoints, Zendaya delivered a sharp, custom suit styled by Law Roach. Inspired by Bianca Jagger’s iconic wedding look, it blended sophistication with a nod to gender-fluid tailoring.

Walton Goggins
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Walton Goggins

A bold attempt that didn’t quite stick the landing. The proportions felt off, and the tailoring didn’t complement his frame—crucial on a night dedicated to fit.

André 3000 in Burberry
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André 3000 in Burberry

Pure avant-garde brilliance. André 3000 embraced theatricality with a tailored jumpsuit and a literal piano strapped to his back—an eccentric yet perfectly balanced take on dandy fashion.

Maya Hawke in Prada
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Maya Hawke in Prada

Known for her style sensibility, Hawke’s look felt underwhelming. Critics noted it lacked both the sharp tailoring and thematic depth expected from the night.

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Teyana Taylor in Ruth E. Carter x Marc Jacobs
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Teyana Taylor in Ruth E. Carter x Marc Jacobs

One of the night’s most meaningful ensembles, co-created with legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter. With bold shoulder pads and a cane, the look paid homage to the roots of Black style and identity.

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