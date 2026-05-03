Ahead Of Met Gala 2026, A Look Back At The Best And Worst-Looked Celeb Outfits From 2025

The 2025 edition of the Met Gala 2025 turned the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into a striking celebration of dandyism, precision tailoring, and cultural storytelling. With the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and the dress code “Tailored for You,” the night demanded individuality, heritage, and sharp execution. While many celebrities rose to the occasion with unforgettable looks, others missed the mark—either straying from the theme or failing to deliver the drama expected from fashion’s grandest stage.