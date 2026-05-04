Assam Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Full Winners List, BJP, ASM, Party-Wise Seats, and Top Leaders

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: The vote counting process for the Assam Assembly elections will begin throughout the state on Monday May 4. The electoral process for all 126 constituencies occurred on April 9 which produced an unprecedented voter turnout of 85.38% which established the record for highest voter turnout since 1951. The election results will determine which political party leaders between Himanta Biswa Sarma Debabrata Saikia and Biswajit Daimary plus other candidates will succeed.

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE: Voter Turnout

The Assam Assembly Election 2026 Results show voter turnout information which updates in real time. The Election Commission of India confirmed that Assam reached its peak voter participation on April 9 when 85.91% of voters cast their ballots. The current percentage exceeds the previous record of 84.67% which the 2016 elections established when the Bharatiya Janata Party won power after 15 years of Indian National Congress rule. The state reached its highest voting rates with 18 constituencies out of 126 achieving voting levels above 90%.

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Exit Polls Predictions

The Assam Assembly Election 2026 Exit Polls display their estimated results. Multiple surveys have declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the elections in Assam. Polling organizations such as Axis My India and Matrize plus other organizations have indicated that the BJP will achieve more than 80 seats in the 126-member Assembly. The current situation will lead Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to win his second term in office.

According to most exit polls the Indian National Congress will win approximately 25 to 35 seats in the upcoming elections. The voter turnout in Assam reached higher levels this year than during the 2021 Assembly elections which recorded 82.04% voting.

FAQs

1. Who is leading in the Assam Assembly Election 2026 results?

The Bharatiya Janata Party currently holds most constituencies according to early trends and exit polls which show the Indian National Congress as their main opponent.

2. How many seats has each party won in Assam?

The BJP is expected to win over 80 seats while Congress may secure around 25 to 35 seats. Other regional parties like Asom Gana Parishad are likely to win a few seats. (Final numbers will be updated after counting ends.)

3. Is Himanta Biswa Sarma winning or losing his seat?

Current trends show that Himanta Biswa Sarma is winning his constituency based on early reports and exit polls.

4. What is the majority mark in the Assam Assembly?

The Assam Assembly requires 64 seats to reach its majority threshold which consists of 126 members. Any party or alliance crossing this number can form the government.

5. Who will form the government in Assam in 2026?

The exit poll predictions indicate BJP will win the elections again with Himanta Biswa Sarma serving his second term as Chief Minister.