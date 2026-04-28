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Home > Tech and Auto News > Google-Backed AI Hub To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs In Visakhapatnam, IT Minister Nara Lokesh Outlines Employment Roadmap

Google-Backed AI Hub To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs In Visakhapatnam, IT Minister Nara Lokesh Outlines Employment Roadmap

Nara Lokesh said the Google-backed AI hub in Visakhapatnam could generate nearly 2 lakh jobs, as part of Andhra Pradesh’s broader plan to boost employment and build a strong AI ecosystem.

Nara Lokesh, credit: ANI
Nara Lokesh, credit: ANI

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 28, 2026 16:35:48 IST

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Google-Backed AI Hub To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs In Visakhapatnam, IT Minister Nara Lokesh Outlines Employment Roadmap

Andhra Pradesh IT, Electronics, and Education Minister Nara Lokesh said on Tuesday that the Google-backed AI hub project in Visakhapatnam has tremendous job creation potential, and that the state government’s primary priority remains on creating jobs for young. 

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the project’s groundbreaking event, Lokesh said the initiative is part of a larger vision to develop robust data and AI ecosystem in the state, with significant direct and indirect employment potential. 

“Job creation is the single agenda with which the state government is working We have promised the youth that we’ll create 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs. And that has been a single agenda with which we’re working,” he said. 

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Emphasising the scale of the investment, the minister noted that the AI hub and associated ecosystem would generate substantial employment opportunities. “This particular investment will create direct and indirect jobs close to two lakhs, and that is the agenda with which we are now working,” Lokesh added. 

He underlined that the project goes beyond a single data centre and aims to attract a wide network of companies, including vendors in power electronics, cooling systems and server manufacturing, thereby strengthening the local industrial base. 

Lokesh also said the government is actively facilitating investments and ensuring projects are executed on schedule. “For us, it’s not merely about making announcements, it’s actually about grounding these projects, executing these projects. So, we have hand-held this project till now and we will continue to hand-hold this project through to the final phase,” he said 

The minister reiterated that Visakhapatnam is being developed as a key economic growth engine, with a focus on IT, data infrastructure, pharma and manufacturing sectors, which together are expected to create large-scale job opportunities in the coming years. 

Lokesh said the state government is currently tracking hundreds of projects to meet its ambitious employment target, with several expected to become operational over the next two years.  

(ANI) 

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Google-Backed AI Hub To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs In Visakhapatnam, IT Minister Nara Lokesh Outlines Employment Roadmap

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Google-Backed AI Hub To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs In Visakhapatnam, IT Minister Nara Lokesh Outlines Employment Roadmap
Google-Backed AI Hub To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs In Visakhapatnam, IT Minister Nara Lokesh Outlines Employment Roadmap
Google-Backed AI Hub To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs In Visakhapatnam, IT Minister Nara Lokesh Outlines Employment Roadmap
Google-Backed AI Hub To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs In Visakhapatnam, IT Minister Nara Lokesh Outlines Employment Roadmap

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