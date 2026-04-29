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Home > Entertainment News > Shah Rukh Khan Finds A Fan In Australian Minister Tony Burke: ‘Om Shanti Om An All-Time Favourite Movie’

Shah Rukh Khan Finds A Fan In Australian Minister Tony Burke: ‘Om Shanti Om An All-Time Favourite Movie’

During a candid conversation on the Indian Link podcast with host Pawan Luthra, Burke didn’t hold back his excitement. He got straight to the point, saying, "I am a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, so let me start with that."

Shah Rukh Khan Finds A Global Fan In Australian Minister Tony Burke (PHOTO: X/IG)
Shah Rukh Khan Finds A Global Fan In Australian Minister Tony Burke (PHOTO: X/IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: April 29, 2026 15:29:52 IST

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Shah Rukh Khan Finds A Fan In Australian Minister Tony Burke: ‘Om Shanti Om An All-Time Favourite Movie’

Bollywood has fans all over the world, but it’s not often that a senior international politician openly talks about his love for it. Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has done just that, sharing that he is a big admirer of Shah Rukh Khan.

During a candid conversation on the Indian Link podcast with host Pawan Luthra, Burke didn’t hold back his excitement. He got straight to the point, saying, “I am a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, so let me start with that.”

Tony Burke’s Love For Bollywood

His love for Bollywood goes beyond just one star. Burke also spoke about the music of A. R. Rahman, revealing that the Oscar-winning composer’s work is among his favourites.

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When it comes to films, Burke has quite a list of favourites. He shared that Chak De! India holds a special place in his heart, particularly because parts of the film were shot in Australian cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

The conversation took a lighter turn when Burke was asked whether he supported India or Australia during the climactic hockey match in the film. Laughing, he responded, “No, no, no although I did cheer for India in Lagaan.”

Burke also praised Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He described it as “a beautiful epic” and “a phenomenal film.”

But if there is one film that stands above the rest for him, it is Om Shanti Om. Directed by Farah Khan and marking the debut of Deepika Padukone, the film clearly left a lasting impression on Burke. He called it his “favourite film of all time.”

What truly stayed with him, however, is one iconic line from the film. Reflecting on its meaning, Burke recalled, “Simple happy endings… if it’s not happy, it’s not the end, the story is not over yet.” He added that the dialogue feels especially relevant today.

ALSO READ:  West Bengal Elections 2026: Actors, Singers Turn Netas As TMC-BJP Celebrity Face-Off Heats Up In Phase 2

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Tags: BollywoodentertainmentJodhaa Akbarshah rukh khanSRKTony Burke

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Shah Rukh Khan Finds A Fan In Australian Minister Tony Burke: ‘Om Shanti Om An All-Time Favourite Movie’

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Shah Rukh Khan Finds A Fan In Australian Minister Tony Burke: ‘Om Shanti Om An All-Time Favourite Movie’

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Shah Rukh Khan Finds A Fan In Australian Minister Tony Burke: ‘Om Shanti Om An All-Time Favourite Movie’
Shah Rukh Khan Finds A Fan In Australian Minister Tony Burke: ‘Om Shanti Om An All-Time Favourite Movie’
Shah Rukh Khan Finds A Fan In Australian Minister Tony Burke: ‘Om Shanti Om An All-Time Favourite Movie’
Shah Rukh Khan Finds A Fan In Australian Minister Tony Burke: ‘Om Shanti Om An All-Time Favourite Movie’

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