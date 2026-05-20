UP Weather Today, May 20, 2026: Banda Boils At 48.2°C As Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad And Prayagraj Battle Dangerous Heatwave Conditions
Uttar Pradesh is going through a tough time with the heat. The temperatures are very high in districts. Banda is the city in the country right now with temperatures reaching 48.2°C. Other cities, like Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj and Jhansi are also dealing with hot weather. The India Meteorological Department has sent out alerts in many districts because of the hot winds and dry weather that are affecting peoples daily lives in Uttar Pradesh.
Banda Weather Today
Banda Becomes India’s Hottest City Again
Max Temperature: 48.2°C
Min Temperature: 35°C
Banda recorded the highest temperature in the country as severe heatwave conditions intensified across Bundelkhand.
Lucknow Weather Today
Lucknow Braces For Hot Winds And Heatwave
Max Temperature: 44°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Lucknow remained under intense heatwave conditions with IMD warning residents to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours.
Noida Weather Today
Noida Faces Blazing Summer Temperatures
Max Temperature: 45°C
Min Temperature: 33°C
Noida witnessed extremely hot and dry conditions as temperatures continued to rise across western UP.
Max Temperature: 45°C
Min Temperature: 33°C
Noida witnessed extremely hot and dry conditions as temperatures continued to rise across western UP.
Ghaziabad Weather Today
Ghaziabad Under Heatwave Alert Amid Rising Temperatures
Max Temperature: 44°C
Min Temperature: 32°C
Ghaziabad remained under severe heat stress with hot winds and strong sunlight affecting normal life.
Prayagraj Weather Today
Prayagraj Battles Extreme Afternoon Heat
Max Temperature: 46°C
Min Temperature: 31°C
Prayagraj continued to witness severe heatwave conditions with temperatures remaining well above normal levels.