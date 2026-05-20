LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • UP Weather Today, May 20, 2026: Banda Boils At 48.2°C As Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad And Prayagraj Battle Dangerous Heatwave Conditions

UP Weather Today, May 20, 2026: Banda Boils At 48.2°C As Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad And Prayagraj Battle Dangerous Heatwave Conditions

Uttar Pradesh is going through a tough time with the heat. The temperatures are very high in districts. Banda is the city in the country right now with temperatures reaching 48.2°C. Other cities, like Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj and Jhansi are also dealing with hot weather. The India Meteorological Department has sent out alerts in many districts because of the hot winds and dry weather that are affecting peoples daily lives in Uttar Pradesh.

Published By: Published: May 20, 2026 14:22:06 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Banda Weather Today
1/5

Banda Weather Today

Banda Becomes India’s Hottest City Again

Max Temperature: 48.2°C
Min Temperature: 35°C

Banda recorded the highest temperature in the country as severe heatwave conditions intensified across Bundelkhand.

You Might Be Interested In
Lucknow Weather Today
2/5

Lucknow Weather Today

Lucknow Braces For Hot Winds And Heatwave

Max Temperature: 44°C
Min Temperature: 28°C

Lucknow remained under intense heatwave conditions with IMD warning residents to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours.

Noida Weather Today
3/5

Noida Weather Today

Noida Faces Blazing Summer Temperatures

Max Temperature: 45°C
Min Temperature: 33°C

Noida witnessed extremely hot and dry conditions as temperatures continued to rise across western UP.
Max Temperature: 45°C
Min Temperature: 33°C

Noida witnessed extremely hot and dry conditions as temperatures continued to rise across western UP.

You Might Be Interested In
Ghaziabad Weather Today
4/5

Ghaziabad Weather Today

Ghaziabad Under Heatwave Alert Amid Rising Temperatures

Max Temperature: 44°C
Min Temperature: 32°C

Ghaziabad remained under severe heat stress with hot winds and strong sunlight affecting normal life.

You Might Be Interested In
Prayagraj Weather Today
5/5

Prayagraj Weather Today

Prayagraj Battles Extreme Afternoon Heat

Max Temperature: 46°C
Min Temperature: 31°C

Prayagraj continued to witness severe heatwave conditions with temperatures remaining well above normal levels.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS