UP Weather Today, May 20, 2026: Banda Boils At 48.2°C As Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad And Prayagraj Battle Dangerous Heatwave Conditions

Uttar Pradesh is going through a tough time with the heat. The temperatures are very high in districts. Banda is the city in the country right now with temperatures reaching 48.2°C. Other cities, like Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj and Jhansi are also dealing with hot weather. The India Meteorological Department has sent out alerts in many districts because of the hot winds and dry weather that are affecting peoples daily lives in Uttar Pradesh.