Met Gala 2026 Live Updates: Met Monday Livestream Begins— Isha Ambani’s Pure Gold Saree Stealing The Spotlight| Watch

Met Gala 2026 Live Updates: Theme, Date, Guest List, India Time, Dress Code & Best Dressed Celebrities

Met Gala 2026 (PHOTO: AFP)

Another year is coming that will be added to the already prestigious tradition of the Met Gala event, where celebrities have come to walk on the red carpet wearing their finest outfits in order to show their style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, thus creating the Met Gala as the most prestigious event in the field of fashion. The Met Gala event is planned to take place on May 4, 2026, maintaining its tradition of being held on the first Monday of May each year. The red carpet walk will start from 6 PM ET or 3:30 AM IST on May 5, 2026, in India.

Met Gala 2026 Theme and Dress Code

The theme for this year was “Costume Art” and highlighted the relationship between clothing, identity, and art. The official code of dress was “Fashion Is Art” and encouraged the idea of fashion as storytelling through garments. The result was a red carpet that featured sculptures and other art pieces in terms of clothing.

Hosts and Star-Studded Guest List

The event is co-hosted by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. The star-studded roster may include stars like Rihanna, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Anne Hathaway. The Indian connection expected to robust with people like Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, and Manish Malhotra gracing the event.

Best-Dressed Celebrities and Red Carpet Highlights of 2025

The red carpet event for the Met Gala 2026 going to have a heavy dose of avant-garde style. Among the celebrities who stood out in 2025 were Zendaya and Rihanna, who wore outfits that went very well with the theme. There were also Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway, who managed to capture the essence of couture through their artful ensembles. Designers took their creativity to a new level by creating artistic pieces from their designs.

FAQs

1. What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, known for high-fashion red carpet.

2. When is the Met Gala 2026 going to happen?

May 4, 2026

3. What was the Met Gala 2026 theme?

The theme for 2026 is “Costume Art”

4. What time will the Met Gala 2026 start in India?

The red carpet began at 3:30 AM IST on May 5, 2026.

5. Who were the best-dressed celebrities at Met Gala 2025?

Top fashion standouts included Zendaya, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa, among others.