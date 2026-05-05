Met Gala 2026 Live Updates: Met Monday Livestream Begins— Isha Ambani’s Pure Gold Saree Stealing The Spotlight| Watch

Met Gala 2026 Live Updates: Theme, Date, Guest List, India Time, Dress Code & Best Dressed Celebrities
Another year is coming that will be added to the already prestigious tradition of the Met Gala event, where celebrities have come to walk on the red carpet wearing their finest outfits in order to show their style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, thus creating the Met Gala as the most prestigious event in the field of fashion. The Met Gala event is planned to take place on May 4, 2026, maintaining its tradition of being held on the first Monday of May each year. The red carpet walk will start from 6 PM ET or 3:30 AM IST on May 5, 2026, in India.
The theme for this year was “Costume Art” and highlighted the relationship between clothing, identity, and art. The official code of dress was “Fashion Is Art” and encouraged the idea of fashion as storytelling through garments. The result was a red carpet that featured sculptures and other art pieces in terms of clothing.
The event is co-hosted by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. The star-studded roster may include stars like Rihanna, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Anne Hathaway. The Indian connection expected to robust with people like Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, and Manish Malhotra gracing the event.
The red carpet event for the Met Gala 2026 going to have a heavy dose of avant-garde style. Among the celebrities who stood out in 2025 were Zendaya and Rihanna, who wore outfits that went very well with the theme. There were also Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway, who managed to capture the essence of couture through their artful ensembles. Designers took their creativity to a new level by creating artistic pieces from their designs.
1. What is the Met Gala?
The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, known for high-fashion red carpet.
2. When is the Met Gala 2026 going to happen?
May 4, 2026
3. What was the Met Gala 2026 theme?
The theme for 2026 is “Costume Art”
4. What time will the Met Gala 2026 start in India?
The red carpet began at 3:30 AM IST on May 5, 2026.
5. Who were the best-dressed celebrities at Met Gala 2025?
Top fashion standouts included Zendaya, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa, among others.
Karan Johar knows best how to leave a mark not only with films but also with fashion.Karan brought to life his interpretation of the “Costume Art” theme— and the dress code of “fashion is art” in a Manish Malhotra creation as he debuts at Met Gala in 2026.
Ananya Birla wore a custom creation by Robert Wun, paired with a sculptural mask designed by artist Subodh Gupta. The outfit featured a structured black jacket with a dramatic peplum and a voluminous pleated skirt, giving it a strong, sculpted silhouette.The most eye-catching element of the look was the metallic face mask made using stainless steel. The piece covered her face completely, turning the look into something both powerful and mysterious. The design aimed to present a contrast, hiding identity while also showing strength. The idea behind it was to take everyday materials and transform them into something bold and...
Eileen Gu is adding some fun to the red carpet with a bubble dress that actually blew bubbles! How fun.
It’s a big night for Georgina’s at the 2026 Met Gala. But Georgina Rodriguez is here at the 2026 Met Gala in a custom look from designer Michael Kors.
Hedi Klum once again proving she’s the queen of costume and disguise.