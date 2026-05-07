LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence Florentina Holzinger bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium donald trump father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence Florentina Holzinger bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium donald trump father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence Florentina Holzinger bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium donald trump father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence Florentina Holzinger bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence Florentina Holzinger bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium donald trump father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence Florentina Holzinger bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium donald trump father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence Florentina Holzinger bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium donald trump father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence Florentina Holzinger bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Hyundai Creta Variant Changes 2026: No More SX Tech And SX(O), ADAS Now Limited To Top Model – Check New Prices & Details

Hyundai Creta Variant Changes 2026: No More SX Tech And SX(O), ADAS Now Limited To Top Model – Check New Prices & Details

Hyundai has dropped Creta SX Tech and SX(O) variants for 2026. ADAS is now limited to the top-end King trim, making advanced safety features costlier.

hyundai creta variant changes, image credit: X
hyundai creta variant changes, image credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 13:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hyundai Creta Variant Changes 2026: No More SX Tech And SX(O), ADAS Now Limited To Top Model – Check New Prices & Details

South Korean automobile manufacturing company Hyundai has revised the variant lineup of the Hyundai Creta for the 2026 model year, discontinuing the SX Tech and SX (O) variants. After the update, the SUV is now available in seven variants, i.e. E, EX, EX(O), S(O), SX, SX Premium, and the range-topping King trim. The update does not consist of any major design or mechanical changes, but it appears to be part of the company’s effort to simplify the Creta lineup and streamline variant positioning. Over the time the company has expanded the Creta range with multiple overlapping trims and features combinations, which could sometimes make the buying decision slightly confusing for customers. However, with this revision the company seems to be focusing on a cleaner and more straightforward variant structure. 

But here is where things get a little tricky for buyers, especially those who had their eyes on advanced safety technology without wanting to spend top dollar. 

ADAS Now Only in the Top Variant 

The biggest blow of this update is to those who wanted Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, or ADAS, without breaking the bank. The now-discontinued SX Tech trim was previously priced between Rs 15.69 lakh and Rs 17.22 lakh and offered ADAS at a more affordable price point. With it gone, buyers will now need to opt for the top-spec King variant to access these features, effectively increasing the entry price for advanced safety tech. That means shelling out up to Rs 1.48 lakh more just to get the same safety features you could have had before. That is not a small jump, and for many middle-ground buyers, it stings. 

You Might Be Interested In

What About the SX(O)? 

The SX(O) variant’s exit is a little less surprising. It had initially served as the top-spec trim when the facelifted version of the Creta was introduced, but its position had already been superseded by the newer King trim. In simple words, it had become a bit of an awkward middle child in the lineup, too close to the King in features, yet not quite there. Removing it makes sense from a business perspective. 

More Trims Quietly Axed 

It is not just the SX Tech and SX(O) that have been shown on the door. Hyundai has also discontinued the S Petrol and Diesel Manual, E Diesel Manual, S(O) Knight Edition, and several special editions including the King Limited 1.5 petrol CVT, King 1.5 Turbo DCT, King Limited 1.5 Turbo DCT, and King Knight Diesel Automatic. That is quite a clean sweep behind the scenes. 

Prices Have Gone Up Too 

If you were hoping for some good news on pricing, here it is, sort of. The Creta’s ex-showroom prices now start at Rs 10.79 lakh and go up to Rs 19.87 lakh for the highest variant, though some variants have seen price increases of up to Rs 1.20 lakh. Hyundai is, however, currently offering benefits of up to Rs 1.05 lakh on the Creta, depending on the specific variant, local stock availability, and location. 

Engines Stay the Same 

On the brighter side, nothing changes under the hood. The Creta continues with its trio of 1.5-litre engines, a naturally aspirated petrol producing 115hp, a turbo-petrol making 160hp, and a diesel putting out 116hp, paired with manual, CVT, automatic, and DCT gearbox options depending on the variant. 

Hyundai’s move to trim down the Creta lineup is smart on paper. Fewer choices, less confusion. But for the budget-conscious buyer who wanted ADAS without going all the way to the King, this update is a step backward. Buyers now face a price jump of over Rs 1 lakh for these features. Whether that trade-off is worth, it will depend entirely on what you prioritise in your next SUV. 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026: Sportier Design, Bigger Touchscreen, And Ventilated Seats, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hyundai cretahyundai creta variant changes

RELATED News

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026: Sportier Design, Bigger Touchscreen, And Ventilated Seats, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

India Auto Sales Start FY27 Strongly With Rising Vehicle Sales, Export Growth, And Strong Rural Demand

India & EU To Develop EV Battery Recyling Technology: 15.2 Million Euro Initiative To Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply Chains

Vivo X300 Ultra Price In India: Zeiss Camera, Flagship Snapdragon Chipset, And Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Availability

Redmi Watch 6 Launch: AMOLED Display, 150+ Sports Modes, And Contactless NFC Payments — Check All Specs And Details

LATEST NEWS

How Saudi Arabia Pushed Donald Trump To Halt Project Freedom: MBS Denies US Access To Riyadh Bases, Airspace For Iran Strikes

Hyundai Creta Variant Changes 2026: No More SX Tech And SX(O), ADAS Now Limited To Top Model – Check New Prices & Details

IPL 2026: Is Sanjiv Goenka Planning to Sack Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Mitchell Marsh, Markram Lead Replacement Rumours | Reports

HFCL Shares Rise 3% to ₹144, Extend Winning Streak After Strong Q4 Earnings Rebound — What Investors Should Know

Who Is Arnob Roy? Tejas Networks Share Price Jumps 16% After New CEO Appointment Sparks Investor Surge

Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter’s Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested

Sanjay Kapur’s Estate Rift Heads To Mediation As SC Urges Peace; Ex-CJI Chandrachud Steps In Amid Family Trust Battle

JAC 12th Result 2026 Declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Inter Toppers, Pass Percentage, District-Wise Trends and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

Who Is Britto Lorence? India Biotechnology Engineer Masturbates Next To Mother And Her Baby On Dubai-UK Emirates Flight

Shillong Teer Result Today – Fast Updates and Accurate Results

Hyundai Creta Variant Changes 2026: No More SX Tech And SX(O), ADAS Now Limited To Top Model – Check New Prices & Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hyundai Creta Variant Changes 2026: No More SX Tech And SX(O), ADAS Now Limited To Top Model – Check New Prices & Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hyundai Creta Variant Changes 2026: No More SX Tech And SX(O), ADAS Now Limited To Top Model – Check New Prices & Details
Hyundai Creta Variant Changes 2026: No More SX Tech And SX(O), ADAS Now Limited To Top Model – Check New Prices & Details
Hyundai Creta Variant Changes 2026: No More SX Tech And SX(O), ADAS Now Limited To Top Model – Check New Prices & Details
Hyundai Creta Variant Changes 2026: No More SX Tech And SX(O), ADAS Now Limited To Top Model – Check New Prices & Details

QUICK LINKS