Hyundai Creta Variant Changes 2026: No More SX Tech And SX(O), ADAS Now Limited To Top Model – Check New Prices & Details

South Korean automobile manufacturing company Hyundai has revised the variant lineup of the Hyundai Creta for the 2026 model year, discontinuing the SX Tech and SX (O) variants. After the update, the SUV is now available in seven variants, i.e. E, EX, EX(O), S(O), SX, SX Premium, and the range-topping King trim. The update does not consist of any major design or mechanical changes, but it appears to be part of the company’s effort to simplify the Creta lineup and streamline variant positioning. Over the time the company has expanded the Creta range with multiple overlapping trims and features combinations, which could sometimes make the buying decision slightly confusing for customers. However, with this revision the company seems to be focusing on a cleaner and more straightforward variant structure.

But here is where things get a little tricky for buyers, especially those who had their eyes on advanced safety technology without wanting to spend top dollar.

ADAS Now Only in the Top Variant

What About the SX(O)?

The SX(O) variant’s exit is a little less surprising. It had initially served as the top-spec trim when the facelifted version of the Creta was introduced, but its position had already been superseded by the newer King trim. In simple words, it had become a bit of an awkward middle child in the lineup, too close to the King in features, yet not quite there. Removing it makes sense from a business perspective.

More Trims Quietly Axed

It is not just the SX Tech and SX(O) that have been shown on the door. Hyundai has also discontinued the S Petrol and Diesel Manual, E Diesel Manual, S(O) Knight Edition, and several special editions including the King Limited 1.5 petrol CVT, King 1.5 Turbo DCT, King Limited 1.5 Turbo DCT, and King Knight Diesel Automatic. That is quite a clean sweep behind the scenes.

Prices Have Gone Up Too

If you were hoping for some good news on pricing, here it is, sort of. The Creta’s ex-showroom prices now start at Rs 10.79 lakh and go up to Rs 19.87 lakh for the highest variant, though some variants have seen price increases of up to Rs 1.20 lakh. Hyundai is, however, currently offering benefits of up to Rs 1.05 lakh on the Creta, depending on the specific variant, local stock availability, and location.

Engines Stay the Same

On the brighter side, nothing changes under the hood. The Creta continues with its trio of 1.5-litre engines, a naturally aspirated petrol producing 115hp, a turbo-petrol making 160hp, and a diesel putting out 116hp, paired with manual, CVT, automatic, and DCT gearbox options depending on the variant.

Hyundai’s move to trim down the Creta lineup is smart on paper. Fewer choices, less confusion. But for the budget-conscious buyer who wanted ADAS without going all the way to the King, this update is a step backward. Buyers now face a price jump of over Rs 1 lakh for these features. Whether that trade-off is worth, it will depend entirely on what you prioritise in your next SUV. Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026: Sportier Design, Bigger Touchscreen, And Ventilated Seats, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

