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Home > Tech and Auto News > Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026: Sportier Design, Bigger Touchscreen, And Ventilated Seats, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026: Sportier Design, Bigger Touchscreen, And Ventilated Seats, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift could launch in mid-2026 with a sportier design, bigger touchscreen, ventilated seats, underbody CNG tank, and a possible new turbo-petrol engine with six-speed manual gearbox.

maruti brezza facelift spied 2026
maruti brezza facelift spied 2026

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 11:30 IST

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026: Sportier Design, Bigger Touchscreen, And Ventilated Seats, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026: Maruti Suzuki India is gearing up for launch of facelift variant of Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The SUV has been spotted on Indian roads and fresh spy shots of the updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza testing on public roads has been surfing all over internet. The spy shots indicate that the facelift variant could get an underbody-mounted CNG tank, similar to the setup currently offered on the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. The revised placement will free up the additional boot space compared to the current CNG variant of the SUV. However, the testing vehicle was highly wrapped in the camouflage due to which many details are still under the wrap.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launch Date 

Enthusiasts were expecting the updated Brezza to arrive in early 2026. However, the launch is now expected around mid-2026, with some reports hinting at a festive season debut. 

The delay of approximately 3-4 months is reportedly due to extended testing. Unlike a minor facelift, this update is said to involve mechanical and feature-level changes, including a new turbo-petrol engine. Maruti Suzuki is likely to fine-tuning performance, fuel efficiency and overall refinement before the official reveal.

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As of now, the company has not announced an official launch date.

Exterior Changes: Sportier and More Premium

Spy shots indicate noticeable styling upgrades aimed at giving the Brezza a sharper, more aggressive stance.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Key exterior updates may consist of: 

  • Redesigned front bumper with sportier fog lamp housing 
  • Slimmer side body cladding for a cleaner profile 
  • Connected LED tail lamps at the rear 
  • Revised headlamp and tail lamp graphics 
  • New 16-inch alloy wheel design
  • Additional exterior colour options 

The removal of bulky cladding and the addition of connected taillights suggest Maruti wants the Brezza to look more premium and modern, in line with evolving compact SUV trends.

Interior Changes: Bigger Screen, Premium Touch

One of the biggest criticisms of the current Brezza is its conservative cabin layout. The 2026 facelift aims to address that. 

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026 Expected interior upgrades: 

  • Larger 10.1-inch to 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system 
  • Redesigned dashboard layout 
  • Dual-tone theme with lighter (white) elements 
  • Fully digital instrument cluster
  • Ambient lighting 

The cabin is expected to feel more upscale and tech-focused, helping the Brezza compete with newer rivals. 

Comfort Features: Ventilated Seats Added 

Maruti is likely to introduce: 

  • Perforated leatherette seats 
  • Ventilated front seats (driver and co-passenger) 
  • Electric adjustment for the driver’s seat (top variants) 

Single-pane sunroof (no panoramic option yet) 

These additions could significantly improve comfort, especially in Indian weather conditions.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026 Engine Update: Turbo Petrol on the Cards? 

The biggest mechanical change could be under the hood. Currently, the Brezza is offered with: 

1.5-litre petrol 
1.5-litre petrol-CNG 

However, the facelifted model is expected to introduce a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, possibly derived from the Z12E family. This would make the SUV more competitive against turbo-powered rivals in the segment. 

Additionally, a six-speed manual gearbox may replace the existing five-speed unit, improving highway cruising and efficiency. 

Maruti already offers a 1.0-litre turbo engine in the Fronx, but the new 1.2-litre unit could deliver stronger performance figures.

Safety Upgrades: Will ADAS Be Introduced? 

There is speculation that the facelifted Brezza may offer Level 2 ADAS features, at least in top variants. However, current spy shots do not show visible radar modules or camera hardware, suggesting that ADAS may either be limited or introduced later.

The SUV is still expected to continue with multiple airbags, ABS, ESC, and parking sensors as standard or variant-based offerings.

The compact SUV segment has evolved rapidly since the current Brezza debuted in 2022. Rivals like the second-generation Hyundai Venue have raised expectations in terms of design, tech and features. 

With the 2026 facelift, Maruti Suzuki seems determined to reposition the Brezza as a more premium and performance-focused offering.

What Buyers Can Expect from Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift

The 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift is shaping up to be one of the most significant updates to the SUV since its launch. With: 

  • Sportier exterior design

  • Larger infotainment display

  • Ventilated seats

  • Possible turbo-petrol engine

  • Six-speed manual gearbox

Maruti appears ready to move the Brezza beyond its “safe and practical” image toward a more dynamic and premium identity.

Also Read: Suzuki Electric Jimny Spotted: Off-Road EV Coming Soon With Classic Design And Dual-Motor AWD Setup — Know Everything Here

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026: Sportier Design, Bigger Touchscreen, And Ventilated Seats, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026: Sportier Design, Bigger Touchscreen, And Ventilated Seats, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026: Sportier Design, Bigger Touchscreen, And Ventilated Seats, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026: Sportier Design, Bigger Touchscreen, And Ventilated Seats, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026: Sportier Design, Bigger Touchscreen, And Ventilated Seats, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026: Sportier Design, Bigger Touchscreen, And Ventilated Seats, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

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