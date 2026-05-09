LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Tata Motors Launches Nexon Pure+ PS: India’s First Compact SUV With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs…

Tata Motors Launches Nexon Pure+ PS: India’s First Compact SUV With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs…

Tata Motors launched the Nexon Pure+ PS at Rs 9.59 lakh, making it India’s first compact SUV under Rs 10 lakh with a panoramic sunroof and premium features.

Nexon Pure+ PS
Nexon Pure+ PS

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 14:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tata Motors Launches Nexon Pure+ PS: India’s First Compact SUV With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs…

Indian automotive manufacturing giant Tata has rolled out a new Pure+ PS variant of the Tata Nexon. The new variant has become the first compact SUV in India under Rs 10 lakh to offer a panoramic sunroof. The newly released variant of Tata Nexon comes at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 9.59 lakh. The compact SUV aims to make a premium feature which is usually reserved for higher variants. The company has installed voice assisted panoramic sunroof to the car.The company claims that the introduction of this variant further strengthens the Nexon’s value proposition, particularly at a time when sunroofs have become one of the most sought-after features for Indian buyers.



A Milestone Launch 

This launch also coincides with the Nexon crossing the 1 million units milestone on Indian roads, a significant moment for a nameplate that has been central to Tata’s passenger vehicle turnaround story. Tata chose to mark the occasion not with a celebration event alone, but with something buyers could actually benefit from. 

While many automakers are offering a single-pane sunroof under Rs 10 lakh, the Nexon becomes the first SUV to get a panoramic one under Rs 10 lakh. That is not a small distinction. A panoramic sunroof is a much larger glass panel that opens up the cabin, lets in more light, and genuinely changes how airy the car feels inside. Getting it at this price is something buyers have not had access to before.

What You Get in the Pure Plus PS Variant 

The panoramic sunroof is the headline feature, but the list does not stop there. The feature list includes a 26.03 cm Harman infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker audio setup, an HD rear-view camera with guidelines and sensors, auto LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, LED tail lamps and electric ORVMs with auto fold.For under Rs 10 lakh, that is a genuinely packed feature list. Rain-sensing wipers alone feel like a feature you would expect only on cars costing significantly more, and cruise control at this price point adds real comfort on highway drives.

Engine and Gearbox Options 

Tata has kept the variant flexible for different kinds of buyers. The Pure+ PS is offered across four powertrain options including petrol manual and AMT, twin cylinder CNG manual, and diesel in both manual and AMT configurations. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 120 PS and is the most powerful engine in the compact SUV segment. The diesel option carries the distinction of being the most fuel-efficient in its class. 

The Nexon Pure+ PS Petrol MT is priced at Rs 9.59 lakh, while the Petrol AMT costs Rs 10.14 lakh. The Twin Cylinder iCNG MT variant is priced at Rs 10.39 lakh. Diesel MT is priced at Rs 10.54 lakh, while the Diesel AMT variant costs Rs 11.19 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Why This Matters for Indian Buyers 

Sunroofs have been one of the most requested features from Indian car buyers for years. The problem has always been that getting a good one meant spending significantly more.Tata has trickled down premium features like panoramic sunroof, cruise control and connected tech to multiple price points instead of confining them to top-end trims.

Also Read: Why Mercedes-Benz Is Recalling 144,000 US Vehicles | Tech Glitch Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: nexon pure plus pstatatata nexontata nexon pure plus ps

RELATED News

Vivo X Fold 6 To Debut Soon With Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 200MP Camera And Massive 7,000mAh Battery — Check Specs And Expected Launch Timeline

Sony Xperia 1 VIII To Debut Soon: Flagship Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz OLED Display, And Premium Design, Check Launch Date And Price

Why Mercedes-Benz Is Recalling 144,000 US Vehicles | Tech Glitch Explained

Instagram Ends End-To-End Encryption For DMs: Private Chats No Longer Fully Secure — Why Did Meta Remove It?

Google Fitbit Air: Google Health App And Health Coach AI To Unify, Tracks Wellness, Medical Data, And Presonalised Data—Check Pricing And All Details

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal to Face A 2-Year Cricket Ban? Rajasthan Royals Opener Under NADA Scanner Ahead Of IPL Playoffs

Watch Viral Video: Bihar Vendors Caught Dipping Cucumbers In Green Liquid At Katihar Railway Station; RPF Arrests 9 Women

Vijay’s TVK Short By 1 Seat, VCK Turns Kingmaker – Can Thol Thirumavalavan Become Tamil Nadu CM?

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch FCG vs MBSG Live Match?

Guru Bahasa Inggris Viral MMS: Fake ‘Teacher-Student Video’ Download Links Flood X, Telegram And WhatsApp; Public Warned To Stay Vigilant

Gold Rate Today On 9 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Why BJP Picked Suvendu Adhikari As Bengal’s First CM:5 Big Reasons

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 52 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

LootBar PUBG G-Coins Review: Faster Top-Ups or Better Prices?

AEEE 2026 Result Declared at aeee.amrita.edu: Check Rank Card, Expected Cutoff And CSAP Counselling Dates

Tata Motors Launches Nexon Pure+ PS: India’s First Compact SUV With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tata Motors Launches Nexon Pure+ PS: India’s First Compact SUV With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tata Motors Launches Nexon Pure+ PS: India’s First Compact SUV With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs…
Tata Motors Launches Nexon Pure+ PS: India’s First Compact SUV With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs…
Tata Motors Launches Nexon Pure+ PS: India’s First Compact SUV With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs…
Tata Motors Launches Nexon Pure+ PS: India’s First Compact SUV With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs…

QUICK LINKS