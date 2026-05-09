Tata Motors Launches Nexon Pure+ PS: India’s First Compact SUV With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs…

Indian automotive manufacturing giant Tata has rolled out a new Pure+ PS variant of the Tata Nexon. The new variant has become the first compact SUV in India under Rs 10 lakh to offer a panoramic sunroof. The newly released variant of Tata Nexon comes at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 9.59 lakh. The compact SUV aims to make a premium feature which is usually reserved for higher variants. The company has installed voice assisted panoramic sunroof to the car.The company claims that the introduction of this variant further strengthens the Nexon’s value proposition, particularly at a time when sunroofs have become one of the most sought-after features for Indian buyers.









A Milestone Launch



This launch also coincides with the Nexon crossing the 1 million units milestone on Indian roads, a significant moment for a nameplate that has been central to Tata’s passenger vehicle turnaround story. Tata chose to mark the occasion not with a celebration event alone, but with something buyers could actually benefit from.

While many automakers are offering a single-pane sunroof under Rs 10 lakh, the Nexon becomes the first SUV to get a panoramic one under Rs 10 lakh. That is not a small distinction. A panoramic sunroof is a much larger glass panel that opens up the cabin, lets in more light, and genuinely changes how airy the car feels inside. Getting it at this price is something buyers have not had access to before.



What You Get in the Pure Plus PS Variant



The panoramic sunroof is the headline feature, but the list does not stop there. The feature list includes a 26.03 cm Harman infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker audio setup, an HD rear-view camera with guidelines and sensors, auto LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, LED tail lamps and electric ORVMs with auto fold.For under Rs 10 lakh, that is a genuinely packed feature list. Rain-sensing wipers alone feel like a feature you would expect only on cars costing significantly more, and cruise control at this price point adds real comfort on highway drives.



Engine and Gearbox Options



Tata has kept the variant flexible for different kinds of buyers. The Pure+ PS is offered across four powertrain options including petrol manual and AMT, twin cylinder CNG manual, and diesel in both manual and AMT configurations. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 120 PS and is the most powerful engine in the compact SUV segment. The diesel option carries the distinction of being the most fuel-efficient in its class.

The Nexon Pure+ PS Petrol MT is priced at Rs 9.59 lakh, while the Petrol AMT costs Rs 10.14 lakh. The Twin Cylinder iCNG MT variant is priced at Rs 10.39 lakh. Diesel MT is priced at Rs 10.54 lakh, while the Diesel AMT variant costs Rs 11.19 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.



Why This Matters for Indian Buyers



Sunroofs have been one of the most requested features from Indian car buyers for years. The problem has always been that getting a good one meant spending significantly more.Tata has trickled down premium features like panoramic sunroof, cruise control and connected tech to multiple price points instead of confining them to top-end trims.



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