Iran-US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Trump Visits China, Abbas Araghchi Arrives In India
Iran-US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: The war between the US and Iran has remained the top news story in the world, and diplomats are trying to avoid another escalation in West Asia. There is still a fragile ceasefire, but tensions are still very high, following a series of military skirmishes between the United States, Iran and the state of Israel. US Vice President JD Vance recently asserted that Washington and Tehran are making ‘progress’ toward a peace deal, but President Donald Trump said any agreement would have to be compliant with his ‘red line,’ which is that Tehran does not acquire the capacity to make nuclear weapons. Trump is allegedly rejecting Iran’s new offer, which he has called ‘unacceptable’ and saying that the ceasefire is ‘on life support.’
Much of the crisis has been the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, which is used by much of the world’s oil supply. Iran has made a more forceful claim to sovereignty over the waterway, claiming its authority over the Hormuz port is ‘established’ and has extended its ‘action zone’ in the gulf. The turmoil has rattled global energy markets as oil prices have surged and other groups have warned that there will be serious supply disruptions. Multiple countries, including India, China, Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries, are said to be closely watching the shipping activity in the region. A number of Indian ships have already sailed out of the zone, due to the rising security threats.
The war also is changing international diplomacy. China has been calling on Tehran to de-escalate its nuclear program as Trump’s tour of the country becomes a sideshow to the Iran crisis. China urged Pakistan to intensify its diplomatic efforts in the mediation of the two conflicting sides, Iran and the US, while Gulf countries are seriously worried about instability in the region. Meanwhile, the warring factions broke out as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was accused of secretly visiting the UAE during the war despite the Emirati government’s official denial. Meanwhile, Israel and Hezbollah have been continuing to exchange fire in Lebanon, with thousands of homes reportedly destroyed since the fighting started recently.
Iran-US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in the national capital on Wednesday to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. In a significant diplomatic arrival aimed at strengthening multilateral cooperation, his visit underscored Tehran’s commitment to the evolving global order as he prepared to engage with counterparts from across the emerging economies’ bloc. Signaling the commencement of this high-profile visit, the official handle of the Iranian Embassy in India took to X to state, “Seyed Abbas #Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in New Delhi to participate in the...
Iran-US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday arrived in China for a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He was received on arrival by China’s Vice President Han Zheng. US Ambassador to China David Perdue was among those present. It is the first state visit of the US President to China since Trump’s last visit in 2017. Earlier in the day, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference that the leaders of US and China will hold in depth discussions.
Iran-US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as tensions continue to rise across the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Stay tuned for the latest developments, diplomatic reactions, military updates, and breaking news from the region and around the world.