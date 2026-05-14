Iran-US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Trump Visits China, Abbas Araghchi Arrives In India

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates (Image: AI Generated)

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: The war between the US and Iran has remained the top news story in the world, and diplomats are trying to avoid another escalation in West Asia. There is still a fragile ceasefire, but tensions are still very high, following a series of military skirmishes between the United States, Iran and the state of Israel. US Vice President JD Vance recently asserted that Washington and Tehran are making ‘progress’ toward a peace deal, but President Donald Trump said any agreement would have to be compliant with his ‘red line,’ which is that Tehran does not acquire the capacity to make nuclear weapons. Trump is allegedly rejecting Iran’s new offer, which he has called ‘unacceptable’ and saying that the ceasefire is ‘on life support.’

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Global Oil Supply

Much of the crisis has been the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, which is used by much of the world’s oil supply. Iran has made a more forceful claim to sovereignty over the waterway, claiming its authority over the Hormuz port is ‘established’ and has extended its ‘action zone’ in the gulf. The turmoil has rattled global energy markets as oil prices have surged and other groups have warned that there will be serious supply disruptions. Multiple countries, including India, China, Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries, are said to be closely watching the shipping activity in the region. A number of Indian ships have already sailed out of the zone, due to the rising security threats.

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: China’s Involvement

The war also is changing international diplomacy. China has been calling on Tehran to de-escalate its nuclear program as Trump’s tour of the country becomes a sideshow to the Iran crisis. China urged Pakistan to intensify its diplomatic efforts in the mediation of the two conflicting sides, Iran and the US, while Gulf countries are seriously worried about instability in the region. Meanwhile, the warring factions broke out as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was accused of secretly visiting the UAE during the war despite the Emirati government’s official denial. Meanwhile, Israel and Hezbollah have been continuing to exchange fire in Lebanon, with thousands of homes reportedly destroyed since the fighting started recently.