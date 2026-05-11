Global Village Dubai Season 30 Extended for Eid Al Adha Holidays: New Closing Date, Entry Fees and Attractions Explained

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
Home > Middle east > Global Village Dubai Season 30 Extended for Eid Al Adha Holidays: New Closing Date, Entry Fees and Attractions Explained

Global Village Dubai Season 30 Extended for Eid Al Adha Holidays: New Closing Date, Entry Fees and Attractions Explained

Dubais Global Village is still a big deal for lots of people. The Global Village has things, from countries and people can buy things and eat food from these countries. There are also lots of things to do at the Global Village. The Global Village will stay open until May 10 2026. After that the Global Village will close for the summer.

Global Village Dubai Season 30 Extended for Eid Al Adha Holidays: New Closing Date, Entry Fees and Attractions Explained

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 15:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Global Village Dubai Season 30 Extended for Eid Al Adha Holidays: New Closing Date, Entry Fees and Attractions Explained

One of Dubai’s popular family spots is Global Village. It attracts millions of visitors with its mix of shopping, street food live entertainment and cultural experiences. The outdoor attraction came back for its season on October 15 2025 and will welcome visitors until May 10 2026. Global Village is located in Dubailand. Has become a major tourism hotspot in the UAE. It combines festival-style entertainment with country-themed pavilions, carnival rides and seasonal events. Officials say that Season 30 will be one of the editions yet. This comes after season’s record-breaking footfall of more than 10.5 million visitors to Global Village.

What Is Global Village Dubai?

Global Village is a multicultural entertainment and shopping destination. It brings together cultures, cuisines and performances from around the world in one spot, which’s Global Village. It was first launched in 1997. Has grown into one of Dubai’s biggest annual events and a major part of Dubai’s tourism calendar. The destination features country-themed pavilions. Visitors can shop for products enjoy authentic food and watch cultural performances at Global Village. Guests can also experience amusement rides, stunt shows, concerts and family-friendly attractions throughout the season at Global Village.

Global Village Season 30 Dates and Timings

Season 30 opened on October 15 2025. Will officially close on May 10 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

Here are the opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 5 PM to 12 AM

Friday and Saturday: 5 PM to 1 AM

Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families except on holidays.

During Ramadan timings were extended until 2 AM on weekends. This was to accommodate late-night visitors and special Ramadan events at Global Village.

Attractions and Entertainment at Global Village

Season 30 includes than 30 cultural pavilions. These represent over 90 cultures from around the world at Global Village. Visitors can explore shopping areas. They feature handicrafts, clothing, perfumes, spices and specialty products from countries at Global Village.

Some popular attractions at Global Village include:

Carnaval funfair rides and games

Neon Galaxy entertainment zone

Dragon Kingdom fantasy attraction

Live concerts and cultural shows

International street food stalls

Fireworks displays on selected nights

The attraction also introduced anniversary experiences. It upgraded entertainment for its season of Global Village.

Opening celebrations included drone shows, fireworks and skydiving performances.

Ticket Prices and Entry Details

General ticket prices for Season 30 of Global Village remain similar to years:

Weekday tickets: Dh25

Any-day tickets: Dh30

There is entry for children under 3 senior citizens above 65 and People of Determination.

VIP packs were also launched. They have premium benefits, priority access and additional attraction passes for Global Village.

Why Global Village Closes Every Summer

Like outdoor attractions in the UAE Global Village closes during the peak summer months. This is because of high temperatures. The attraction usually reopens in October. This is when the weather becomes cooler and more comfortable for activities at Global Village. Officials confirmed that Season 30 of Global Village will end on Sunday, May 10 2026. Then preparations will begin for the season later in the year.

Why Global Village Remains Popular in Dubai

Over the years Global Village has become one of Dubai’s visited attractions. This is because it offers shopping, entertainment and food experiences in one place at prices. Residents and tourists often describe Global Village as a ” world tour”. This is because of the variety of cultures represented across the venue which’s Global Village. The attraction also plays a role in Dubai’s tourism and entertainment sector. It attracts visitors from, across the UAE and international markets every season to Global Village.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dubai entertainmentdubai family attractionsDubai tourist attractionsglobal village closing dateglobal village dubaiglobal village season 30global village ticketsuae-tourism

RELATED News

Dubai Launches World’s First AI-Powered Smart Bus Station with Solar Energy and Real-Time Crowd Tracking

UAE E-Invoicing Deadline Extension 2026: Has the Government Delayed Mandatory Rollout?

Did Iran Strike Dubai Again? Huge Blaze In Al Jaddaf Sparks Attack Rumours Across UAE; Here Is The Truth

UAE Weather Update Tomorrow: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to See Humid Conditions, Cloud Cover and Strong Winds

UAE School Holiday Alert: Eid Al Adha Break 2026 May Create Extended Weekend for Families

LATEST NEWS

Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026 Registration Closes Soon at dedharyana.org; Check Counselling Schedule, Eligibility and Application Details

Global Village Dubai Season 30 Extended for Eid Al Adha Holidays: New Closing Date, Entry Fees and Attractions Explained

Diet Coke Price Hike: Your Favourite No-Sugar Beverage Is Now 70% More Expensive — Know Who Is Behind It?

23-Year-Old Nanny Claims She Was Denied Food, Beaten And Kept Isolated By Couple Inside IIM Bengaluru Campus

Rupee Fightback: Is RBI’s Step-Up Strategy Finally Helping the Currency Hold Its Ground? 15-Day Stats Reveal the Full Story

Teaser of Krishna Aur Chitthi strikes an emotional chord, leaves audiences deeply moved

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 11.05.2026, Bhagyathara BT-53 Monday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No BH 109041

Women’s Contribution in 100 Years of RSS Highlighted at Mumbai Seminar on ‘Shatayu Sangh Aur Mahila Sahabhagita’

How Bengaluru Businessman Lost Rs 5 Lakh To Fake WhatsApp Wedding Invite

Delhi’s New Barrier-Free Tolls: What Changes And What Happens If You Miss A Toll Payment?

Global Village Dubai Season 30 Extended for Eid Al Adha Holidays: New Closing Date, Entry Fees and Attractions Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Global Village Dubai Season 30 Extended for Eid Al Adha Holidays: New Closing Date, Entry Fees and Attractions Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Global Village Dubai Season 30 Extended for Eid Al Adha Holidays: New Closing Date, Entry Fees and Attractions Explained
Global Village Dubai Season 30 Extended for Eid Al Adha Holidays: New Closing Date, Entry Fees and Attractions Explained
Global Village Dubai Season 30 Extended for Eid Al Adha Holidays: New Closing Date, Entry Fees and Attractions Explained
Global Village Dubai Season 30 Extended for Eid Al Adha Holidays: New Closing Date, Entry Fees and Attractions Explained

QUICK LINKS