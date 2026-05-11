Global Village Dubai Season 30 Extended for Eid Al Adha Holidays: New Closing Date, Entry Fees and Attractions Explained

One of Dubai’s popular family spots is Global Village. It attracts millions of visitors with its mix of shopping, street food live entertainment and cultural experiences. The outdoor attraction came back for its season on October 15 2025 and will welcome visitors until May 10 2026. Global Village is located in Dubailand. Has become a major tourism hotspot in the UAE. It combines festival-style entertainment with country-themed pavilions, carnival rides and seasonal events. Officials say that Season 30 will be one of the editions yet. This comes after season’s record-breaking footfall of more than 10.5 million visitors to Global Village.

What Is Global Village Dubai?

Global Village is a multicultural entertainment and shopping destination. It brings together cultures, cuisines and performances from around the world in one spot, which’s Global Village. It was first launched in 1997. Has grown into one of Dubai’s biggest annual events and a major part of Dubai’s tourism calendar. The destination features country-themed pavilions. Visitors can shop for products enjoy authentic food and watch cultural performances at Global Village. Guests can also experience amusement rides, stunt shows, concerts and family-friendly attractions throughout the season at Global Village.

Global Village Season 30 Dates and Timings

Season 30 opened on October 15 2025. Will officially close on May 10 2026.

Here are the opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 5 PM to 12 AM

Friday and Saturday: 5 PM to 1 AM

Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families except on holidays.

During Ramadan timings were extended until 2 AM on weekends. This was to accommodate late-night visitors and special Ramadan events at Global Village.

Attractions and Entertainment at Global Village

Season 30 includes than 30 cultural pavilions. These represent over 90 cultures from around the world at Global Village. Visitors can explore shopping areas. They feature handicrafts, clothing, perfumes, spices and specialty products from countries at Global Village.

Some popular attractions at Global Village include:

Carnaval funfair rides and games

Neon Galaxy entertainment zone

Dragon Kingdom fantasy attraction

Live concerts and cultural shows

International street food stalls

Fireworks displays on selected nights

The attraction also introduced anniversary experiences. It upgraded entertainment for its season of Global Village.

Opening celebrations included drone shows, fireworks and skydiving performances.

Ticket Prices and Entry Details

General ticket prices for Season 30 of Global Village remain similar to years:

Weekday tickets: Dh25

Any-day tickets: Dh30

There is entry for children under 3 senior citizens above 65 and People of Determination.

VIP packs were also launched. They have premium benefits, priority access and additional attraction passes for Global Village.

Why Global Village Closes Every Summer

Like outdoor attractions in the UAE Global Village closes during the peak summer months. This is because of high temperatures. The attraction usually reopens in October. This is when the weather becomes cooler and more comfortable for activities at Global Village. Officials confirmed that Season 30 of Global Village will end on Sunday, May 10 2026. Then preparations will begin for the season later in the year.

Why Global Village Remains Popular in Dubai

Over the years Global Village has become one of Dubai’s visited attractions. This is because it offers shopping, entertainment and food experiences in one place at prices. Residents and tourists often describe Global Village as a ” world tour”. This is because of the variety of cultures represented across the venue which’s Global Village. The attraction also plays a role in Dubai’s tourism and entertainment sector. It attracts visitors from, across the UAE and international markets every season to Global Village.