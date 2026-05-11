UAE Announces Eid Al Adha 2026 Holiday Dates for Public and Private Sector Employees

The United Arab Emirates will have Eid Al Adha holidays from 27 May to 29 May 2026. This gives people a break to celebrate. Many employees travellers and families are excited about planning vacations and celebrations. Eid Al Adha is also called the Festival of Sacrifice. It is an important festival for Muslims around the world. The UAE authorities said that the exact dates might change. This depends on when the moon’s officially seen in the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah. For now calculations say Arafat Day will be, on 26 May 2026. Then Eid Al Adha celebrations will start on 27 May 2026.

What Is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha is an Islamic festival. It remembers when Prophet Ibrahim was willing to give up his son because God asked him to.

Muslims over the world celebrate Eid Al Adha. They go to prayers give money to charity meet with their families and sacrifice animals as part of their traditions.

In the UAE people have Eid Al Adha celebrations. They say prayers as a community have special meals do charity work and spend time with their families.

Shopping centers, tourist spots and hotels in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates are usually busy, during Eid Al Adha.

Expected UAE Holiday Schedule

Expected Holiday Dates:

26 May 2026 – Arafat Day

27 May 2026 – Eid Al Adha

28 May 2026 – Eid Holiday

29 May 2026 – Eid Holiday

Travel Demand Expected to Increase

Travel experts think Eid Al Adha 2026 will be one of the times for travel in the UAE.

Many people are planning to travel or take short trips within the Gulf.

Some popular places like Turkey, Georgia and the Maldives are getting a lot of interest from UAE travellers.

Saudi Arabia and Europe are also favourites.

Airlines and hotels might offer deals for Eid.

We can expect to see these offers in the coming weeks.

Dubai Airports will be very busy.

Major airlines, like Emirates and Etihad Airways will also have a lot of passengers during the holiday.

Shopping Malls and Tourist Attractions Prepare for Crowds

Shopping malls and entertainment centres in the UAE are getting ready for Eid holidays. They expect visitors and are planning special events.

Places like Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and theme parks in Abu Dhabi will have Eid events, fireworks and fun activities for families.

Restaurants and hotels will offer Eid food deals and staycation packages. These are, for people who want to celebrate Eid in the UAE.

Eid Al Adha and Charity Traditions

Eid Al Adha is also about doing good for others and helping people who need it. A lot of people who live in the UAE give food, clothes and money to those who need it during Eid Al Adha. Groups that help people in the UAE usually start asking for donations and ways to help the community before Eid Al Adha starts.

People who know a lot, about religion say that we should be kind spend time with our families and help our communities during Eid Al Adha.

Moon Sighting Will Confirm Final Dates

Islamic holidays are based on the calendar. This means that the official Eid dates are decided by looking at the moon.

The UAE government will tell us the final Eid Al Adha holiday dates a few days before the festival.

They will only announce the dates after they confirm when Dhul Hijjah starts.

Some experts think that the Eid dates will probably stay the same.

They use astronomy to figure out the dates.

The only thing that might change the dates is weather that stops us from seeing the moon clearly.

The Eid Al Adha holiday dates are very important. Everyone is waiting for them.

People are looking forward to Eid Al Adha and the UAE authorities will make sure everyone knows the dates.

The lunar calendar is used to decide on Eid Al Adha and other Islamic holidays.

The moon sightings are crucial, in determining the start of Dhul Hijjah and Eid Al Adha.