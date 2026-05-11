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Home > World News > Israel Behind Michael Jackson’s Killing? Epstein Files Drop Bombshell

Israel Behind Michael Jackson’s Killing? Epstein Files Drop Bombshell

A viral social media post has sparked controversy by claiming that newly released Epstein-related files link Israel to the 2009 death of Michael Jackson. However, there is no verified evidence or official confirmation supporting these allegations. The conspiracy theory has triggered major debate online, while renewed interest has also focused on the official cause of Michael Jackson’s death.

Israel Behind Michael Jackson’s Killing? Epstein Files Drop Bombshell . Photo: X
Israel Behind Michael Jackson’s Killing? Epstein Files Drop Bombshell . Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 15:46 IST

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Israel Behind Michael Jackson’s Killing? Epstein Files Drop Bombshell

A viral social media post has sparked fresh controversy by claiming that newly released Epstein-related files contain shocking allegations about the death of pop icon Michael Jackson. The post alleges that Israel was involved in the singer’s 2009 death to protect an elite blackmail networth but the viral post has no verified evidence and no official sites have publicly confirmed to support these claims. The conspiracy theory has quickly spread online triggering heated debate online and reactions on social media. 

Israel Behind Michael Jackson’s Killing?

A user posted on X claiming, “Epstein’s files reveal that Israel assassinated Michael Jackson to protect the elite’s pedophilia network.” 

It further said, “Among Epstein’s declassified files, from the Department of Justice, there is evidence that Israel orchestrated Michael Jackson’s murder in 2009 to protect its blackmail network against the elite.” 

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“Michael was not just a threat… he was a ticking time bomb. He was about to publicly denounce the crimes against humanity committed by Israel, the same action that cost Charlie Kirk his life almost two decades later.”

The user demands the full content of all the files from Epstein’s network.

Social Media Reactions 

One user commented, “Haha Michael Jackson, the one who slept in his amusement park with kids because according to him “there was nothing weird about it,” wanted to report a pedophilia ring?” 

Second user wrote, “I knew it, now it’s just a matter of confirming if they were behind Diana’s death and why not, if they were behind Chester’s death too.” 

Third user said, ““The elites of the US and Israel have to fall! How innocent, you think they’re only there.” 

Also Read: Epstein Library With 3.5 Million Pages of Epstein Files Opens in New York | All We Know 

How Michael Jackson Died? 

The suddent death of Michael Jackson on June 5, 2009 sent shockwaves across the world. The renowned King of Pop, Michael Jackson was not just a musician but a global phenomenon. When he passed at the age of 50 his fans raised some serious questions about medical ethics, dependency, and the dangerous use of powerful sedatives. 

Jackson completed his rehearsal work for This Is It at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on June 24, 2009. When he returned home late at night he was feeling exhausted which prevented him from sleeping as he was already battling with insomnia for many years. 

Also Read: What Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Said On His Suicide Note: Easiest fu**ing thing to…. 

As he was having trouble sleeping he used sleeping pills which his doctor Conrad Muurray had prescribed to treat his insomnia. Murray gave Jackson various sedatives which include Valium, lorazepam and midazolam. 

Murray finally decided to stop trying to keep him away after spending several hours trying to assist him in falling asleep. 

In August 2009, the Los Angeles County Coroner officially ruled Jackson’s death as acute propofol and lorazepam intoxication which led ot cardiac arrest. 

Also Read: Who is Mark Epstein? Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Objects to Sex Trafficker’s Unsealed Suicide Note 

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Tags: celebrity controversyConrad Murrayentertainment newsEpstein fileshollywood newsIsrael ConspiracyJeffrey EpsteinKing of PopMichael JacksonMichael Jackson DeathMichael Jackson Mysterypop culturesocial media viralViral Claimsviral news

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Israel Behind Michael Jackson’s Killing? Epstein Files Drop Bombshell
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