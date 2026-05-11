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Home > Regionals News > UP Horror: Man Kills His Pregnant Sister-In-Law With Spade, Threatens To Blow Up The Entire House Before Arrest

UP Horror: Man Kills His Pregnant Sister-In-Law With Spade, Threatens To Blow Up The Entire House Before Arrest

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur allegedly killed his pregnant sister-in-law with a spade during a violent family dispute while reportedly under the influence of drugs. The accused later threatened people with the blood stained weapon and a gas cylinder before police arrested him after a tense two hour standoff.

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Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 12:07 IST

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UP Horror: Man Kills His Pregnant Sister-In-Law With Spade, Threatens To Blow Up The Entire House Before Arrest

A man murdered his pregnant sister-in-law with a spade during his drugged state which created terror throughout the entire Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh neighborhood. The police identified Aamir as the attacker who stabbed his sister-in-law Sana Naz during a family dispute that started in their home on Sunday. After he attacked her he stood beside her corpse while holding the blood drenched weapon which he used to stop all people from getting close including his own family. The frightening situation made it impossible for both neighbors and relatives to help.

What Happened Here?

According To Media reports, Sana Naz had married Salman through love marriage about six months ago according to family members who confirmed that the couple needed to stay with their family after their wedding. The relatives confirmed that the household operated as usual until the violent incident began to unfold. Aamir returned home after drinking alcohol according to police who reported that he got into a fight with Sana. He used the house’s spade to hit her multiple times during their argument. The pregnant woman Sana suffered major head and neck and abdominal injuries which caused her to fall down while she screamed throughout the neighborhood.

How Did He Kill His Pregnant Sister-In-Law?

The accused Aamir used a weapon to threaten Salman’s life when Salman tried to save his wife. The disturbance from the house reached the residents of the area who visited the house but stayed outside because they feared entering the building. The accused dangerous behavior intensified when he opened a gas cylinder valve and threatened to destroy the house through an explosion if anyone approached him. The neighborhood residents decided to protect their homes when they saw tensions start to increase. Salman succeeded in escaping from the situation which enabled him to tell the police about what had happened.

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What Did Police Say?

The police reached the location at 7:45 PM and discovered the accused inside the residence while he held a spade as his weapon. The officials reported that a standoff started at 3:00 PM and continued for two hours until police officers successfully captured the suspect through their efforts to persuade him and their method of surrounding him. Forensic teams collected blood samples from the scene together with the weapon and additional evidence. The authorities sent the victim body to undergo a postmortem examination. The police in response to Sana father complaint filed by Mohammad Ashiq registered an FIR which led to their investigation of the matter. The preliminary investigation results indicate that intoxication together with a domestic dispute led to the violent murder while the judicial process against the suspect is ongoing.

Also Read: ‘Girls don’t need education’: Bihar Education Minister’s Video Sparks Outrage

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Tags: crime newsFamily DisputePregnant Woman KilledSaharanpurSaharanpur MurderSpade AttackUP Horroruttar-pradesh-crime

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UP Horror: Man Kills His Pregnant Sister-In-Law With Spade, Threatens To Blow Up The Entire House Before Arrest

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UP Horror: Man Kills His Pregnant Sister-In-Law With Spade, Threatens To Blow Up The Entire House Before Arrest
UP Horror: Man Kills His Pregnant Sister-In-Law With Spade, Threatens To Blow Up The Entire House Before Arrest
UP Horror: Man Kills His Pregnant Sister-In-Law With Spade, Threatens To Blow Up The Entire House Before Arrest
UP Horror: Man Kills His Pregnant Sister-In-Law With Spade, Threatens To Blow Up The Entire House Before Arrest

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